Hundreds of snowmobiles, motorcycles and other powersports vehicles seized as part of convicted Wisconsin investment fraudster Stanley Pophal’s $14.25 million fraud case are headed to public auction later this month, creating what is expected to be one of the largest government liquidations of recreational vehicles in recent years.

The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of the Treasury plan to begin online auctions on July 28 for more than 600 assets forfeited by Pophal, including hundreds of snowmobiles and motorcycles that investigators say were purchased with investor funds and stored in a rented warehouse. (Photo: Apple Auctions/U.S. Dept. of the Treasury)

According to reporting by WAOW-TV in Wausau, the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of the Treasury will begin online auctions July 28 for more than 600 assets forfeited by Pophal, including hundreds of snowmobiles and motorcycles that investigators say were purchased with investor funds and stored in a rented warehouse.

Pophal, 64, pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and money laundering after admitting he defrauded approximately 190 investors out of $14.25 million. As previously reported by Powersports Business, federal authorities alleged that investor money intended for legitimate investments was instead used to finance an extensive collection of recreational vehicles and other personal assets.

Pophal agreed to forfeit the seized property as part of the criminal case. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 2 before U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said proceeds from the auctions will help compensate victims of the fraud.

“Restitution is a critical part of our justice system,” U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma said in a statement reported by WAOW. “Our responsibility is not only to hold criminals accountable, but to also do everything within the law to help victims recover what was stolen from them.”

Elgersma added that the forfeiture and sale of the assets are intended to help make victims whole and demonstrate that financial fraud carries significant consequences.

The auction is expected to draw interest from collectors, dealers and powersports enthusiasts due to the unusually large volume of snowmobiles and motorcycles being offered. (Photo: U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin)

The online auctions will be conducted by Apple Auctioneering Co., with bidding opening July 28. The auction is expected to draw interest from collectors, dealers and powersports enthusiasts due to the unusually large volume of snowmobiles and motorcycles being offered.

The investigation was led by IRS Criminal Investigation, the FBI, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wausau Police Department, with assistance from the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office, and the Allamakee and Winneshiek County sheriff’s offices.

The auction presents a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire machines from an unusually large and diverse collection assembled over several years. With hundreds of snowmobiles and motorcycles expected to cross the auction block, bidders will have the chance to purchase everything from vintage and collectible models to more modern machines while the proceeds help fund restitution for victims of the fraud.