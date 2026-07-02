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Vendor spots at 2026 VMD swap meet sell out

The StaffJuly 2, 2026

Welp, that’s what you call a three-peat.

For the third year in a row, vendor spots for North America’s largest vintage motorcycle swap meet have sold out.

The annual swap meet will be held during the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 24-26. (Photo: AMA)

A big part of Vintage Motorcycle Days — returning to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 24-26 — is the swap meet, which brings a collection of vintage motorcycles, parts, and memorabilia.

Sponsored by All Balls Racing and Biltwell, this year’s swap meet features 867 vendor spots, matching 2025’s record number.

“There is really nothing like the swap meet at AMA VMD, with the riding community coming out in full force. Whether folks are buying or selling, it is a must-see experience,” says AMA Director of Information Technology Shaun Holloway. “We are so grateful to all of those who continue to support VMD and look forward to another successful swap meet this year.”

Along with the swap meet, VMD will also feature racing across several disciplines, vendor displays, seminars, stunt shows, and more.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit helping fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

This year’s VMD will celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike, and tickets and camping passes are still available for purchase here.

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The StaffJuly 2, 2026

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