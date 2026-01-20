Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Discounted tickets for Vintage Motorcycle Days for AMA members

The StaffJanuary 20, 2026

Scheduled for July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the country’s biggest vintage motorcycling event, and AMA members can get discounted tickets that are now on sale.

This year’s Vintage Motorcycle Days will take place for July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo: AMA)

Plenty of activities are planned for this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, with a wide range of racing across several disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, demo rides and much more.

AMA members can purchase discounted weekend passes starting at $75. Purchase your tickets today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a highlight on our calendar each year, bringing together tens of thousands of enthusiasts for a weekend dedicated to celebrating vintage motorcycling,” says AMA director of marketing and communications Joy Burgess. “With riders and fans traveling from across the country to attend, we encourage AMA members to take advantage of the special discounted ticket pricing and secure their tickets early.”

Additionally, individuals who purchased a swap meet booth in 2025 may secure their spot in the motorcycle swap meet exclusively until March 30 before remaining booths open to the public on April 1. The Swap Meet Fast Pass, which was introduced in 2025, is also available for purchase to those who secure three or more booths. Space is limited, so secure your spot today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/swap-meet/.

For more information on 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com 

