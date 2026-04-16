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AMA adds vintage bike race to run alongside Flat Track Championship

The StaffApril 16, 2026

The American Motorcyclist Association recently announced its newest event, the Vintage Featured Magic Mile, where vintage bikes will get a chance to compete at the historic Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Illinois, on July 5.

Eligibility for the Vintage Featured Magic Mile is limited to motorcycles built in 1988 or prior. (Photo: AMA)

“There’s nothing quite like racing on the Du Quoin Magic Mile, and we are overjoyed to allow more racers to do so on their favorite vintage motorcycles,” says AMA Membership Development and Activity Director Joe Bromley. “Expanding opportunities for vintage class riders has been a priority for us, and we look forward to running these classes and watching these talented riders race on this famed racetrack.”

The AMA Vintage Featured Magic Mile will run alongside the Amateur and Vet/Sr. classes at the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing on the event’s opening day, Sunday, July 5.

Eligibility for the Vintage Featured Magic Mile is limited to motorcycles built in 1988 or prior. Class champions will receive an AMA featured event plate.

Vintage Featured Magic Mile classes

  • 250cc-400cc
  • Open Singles (No Rotax)
  • Open Rotax
  • Open Twins
  • 50+

Remain up-to-date on the latest news regarding the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, stay engaged with the AMA on Facebook and Instagram, or visit the AMA website.

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The StaffApril 16, 2026

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