All Balls joins as Presenting Sponsor of Flat Track Grand Championship

The StaffJanuary 29, 2026

All Balls Racing announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The Flat Track Grand Championship is a weeklong event comprised of four flat track racing competitions. (Photo: AMA)

Running July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Illinois, the Flat Track Grand Championship is the only amateur flat track event in the U.S. where riders can earn AMA National No. 1 plates.

“This is a special year for the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, as we ring in 50 years of the outstanding event,” says AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “We look forward to welcoming our friends at All Balls Racing to Du Quoin and greatly appreciate their support as we plan for another excellent week of racing.”

All Balls Racing is a major brand in the aftermarket powersports industry and is one of the largest global suppliers of aftermarket parts for the powersports industry. Learn more about All Balls Racing here.

“The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is one of the most iconic events on the amateur racing schedule each year.” — All Balls Racing Marketing Manager Matt Wilson.

“We look forward to working with the AMA and supporting this outstanding week of competition in Du Quoin.”

The Flat Track Grand Championship is a weeklong event comprised of flat track racing competitions in all four disciplines — Mile, Half-Mile, Short Track, and TT — while a wide range of national champions will be crowned throughout the week.

The AMA will also honor and recognize a collection of racers that set themselves apart during the event with a quartet of special awards. The AMA will present the Nicky Hayden Flat Track Horizon Award, the Bill Werner Fast Brain Award, the Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, and the Youth Racer of the Year.

For more information about the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, visit here.

