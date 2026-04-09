AFT to honor Raschke with tribute at Ventura Short Track

The AMA-sanctioned Progressive American Flat Track will honor the life and legacy of land-speed legend Chris Raschke at the Ventura Short Track race on April 25.

Raschke was a respected figure within the American Flat Track community. He was a dedicated contributor to the sport through his work with ARP, leaving an impact that extended far beyond racing. (Photo: AMA)

A record-holding land-speed racer, Raschke earned membership in both the 200 mph and 400 mph clubs, played a key role in the record-setting success of the Speed Demon team, and won the 2024 SCTA points championship at El Mirage, Arizona.

Beyond his accomplishments on the track, Raschke was a respected figure within the American Flat Track community and a dedicated contributor to the sport through his work with ARP, leaving an impact that extended far beyond racing.

In recognition of his lasting influence, Raschke will be named Grand Marshal in Memoriam for the event. His wife, Connie Raschke, will participate in the ceremony.

As part of the tribute, Connie will be presented with a commemorative plaque during the opening ceremonies. Created by Jostens, the plaque serves as a lasting symbol of Raschke’s contributions and the respect he earned throughout the industry.

The Ventura Short Track will take place at Ventura Raceway in Ventura, California, on April 25. Click here for tickets.