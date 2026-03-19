AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Broc Glover honored with Legend status

The American Motorcyclist Association announced March 19 that Broc Glover, a 2000 inductee, has been named a Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend, joining a small group of Hall of Famers to earn this prestigious distinction.

Broc Glover was first inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000. (Photo: American Motorcyclist Association)

Only a select few Hall of Famers are recognized as Legends by the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, with this status being reserved for those whose accomplishments transcend their induction category in impactful ways throughout the motorcycle community.

AMA leadership says this honor recognizes not only what Glover did on the track but also the impact he made beyond his racing career, citing his support of the Hall of Fame and presence at AMA events over the years.

“Broc Glover was a remarkable championship-winning racer whose competitive drive and on-track success helped shape the sport of motocross as we know it today.” — Rob Dingman, AMA President and CEO

“We are grateful for his continued dedication to the motorcycling community, and we look forward to celebrating him as an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend this year.”

During his racing career, Glover earned six AMA Motocross National titles, including a trio of 500cc championships. Those six championships had stood as a record until Ricky Carmichael finally eclipsed it in 2003.

Broc Glover won six AMA Motocross National Championships and remains a lasting figure in the sport to this day. (Photo: David Dewhurst)

In his post-racing career, Glover has remained deeply involved in the sport and racing community. The San Diego native has been a leading figure for Dunlop’s off-road racing efforts, serving as the brand’s senior manager of Off-Road Racing. In this role, Glover earned the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Lifetime Achievement Award and the MXGP Lifetime Career Award.

Glover also served as the Grand Marshal of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in 2024 and spearheaded the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Program, which began in 2024 and honors AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers with a ceremonial gold jacket.

The AMA says it will celebrate Glover, along with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026, at its Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Sept. 10 in Pickerington, Ohio. Standby for the association’s official HOF Class of 2026 announcement.