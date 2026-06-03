RideNow Group expects addition to the Russell indexes

Publicly traded powersports retailer says it expects to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index as part of the indexes’ 2026 reconstitution, the company announced June 1.

RideNow Powersports of Bristol, Pennsylvania, in May 2023, before opening. (File photo)

For RideNow, membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index guarantees automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

The Russell indexes rank eligible U.S. companies by total market capitalization, allowing investors to track the performance of distinct market segments, ensuring indexes remain an accurate reflection of the current market. The reconstituted indexes will take effect after equity markets close on June 26.

“We are incredibly proud to join the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes,” says Michael Quartieri, chairman, CEO, and president of RideNow. “This inclusion marks an important milestone for us and validates our hard work over the last year, as well as reinforces our strategic path forward.”

Over the past several months, RideNow has been gaining footing after sales slightly slumped in 2025. At its latest earnings call, the company reported profitability and same-store growth in Q4 2025, even as full-year revenue and new unit sales declined.

Most recently, in May, RideNow expanded its borrowing capacity, securing an additional $35 million in floorplan financing to support OEM relationships. This comes on the heels of the dealership group’s highly successful 2026 Bike Week that saw Daytona Beach-area RideNow dealerships increase unit sales by 30% compared to last year.