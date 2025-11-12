DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

RideNow consolidates, rebrands two Arizona Harley stores

The StaffNovember 12, 2025

RideNow Group, which owns more than 50 powersports dealerships across the U.S., announced on Nov. 11 that it’s merging and rebranding its two Harley-Davidson dealerships in Tucson, Arizona.

Under the new merger, Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson will relocate to Saguaro Harley-Davidson’s 60,000-square-foot space, seen above, with both dealerships rebranded to Harley-Davidson of Tucson. (Photo: RideNow Group)

Saguaro Harley-Davidson and Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson will merge at a single, 60,000-square-foot location — the current Saguaro site — at 7355 N I-10 E. Frontage Road in Tucson, with the new operation reverting to Saguaro’s original name, Harley-Davidson of Tucson.

The merged dealerships will continue to provide Tucson-area Harley riders with their award-winning customer experience, RideNow says in its press release. Harley-Davidson of Tucson will feature an expanded staff and service capacity, as Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson employees — including experienced service staff members — will transition to the larger 60,000-square-foot facility.

Leading the charge will be Reg Obie, who served as the general manager of the Old Pueblo store, and now steps into the GM role for Harley-Davidson of Tucson.

“The whole team at Harley-Davidson of Tucson will be working hard to serve all of our customers. With an expanded service department and additional team members throughout the store, we’re 100% focused on making customers happy.” — Reg Obie, General Manager

Cam Tkach, chief operating officer of RideNow Group, adds that “The merger and the return to the Harley-Davidson of Tucson name is strategically important for us. Not only in recognition of our history in Tucson, but also because of our focus on delivering the absolute best customer service to Harley riders in southern Arizona.”

RideNow says the transition is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

