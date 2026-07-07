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Powersports Business is evolving — and you’re coming with us

Brendan BakerJuly 7, 2026

The way we consume information has changed dramatically over the past few years, and here at Powersports Business, we’re evolving with it.

Brendan Baker is the editor-in-chief of Powersports Business

Our mission has always been simple: deliver the news, insights and analysis powersports dealers and industry professionals need to run stronger businesses. Today, we’re finding more ways than ever to do that.

Beginning with our next issue, you’ll notice a completely redesigned digital edition of Powersports Business. We’ve moved beyond the traditional PDF experience to a modern digital magazine that’s easier to read on any device. Articles feature larger text, interactive images and charts, seamless scrolling for longer features, and intuitive navigation that lets you swipe from story to story without constantly zooming in and out. We think you’ll find it’s a much more enjoyable reading experience.

Best of all, our digital editions remain completely free for subscribers.

We also know there’s still something special about holding a magazine in your hands. Whether you were featured in a story, want to share an issue with your dealership team, or simply enjoy reading a printed magazine, we’re excited to introduce a new print-on-demand option. You’ll be able to order individual printed copies directly through our website whenever you’d like—no subscription required.

But the magazine is only one piece of what Powersports Business now offers.

Every day, we’re publishing breaking industry news on PowersportsBusiness.com, delivering our e-newsletter straight to your inbox, producing Power Hour Podcast interviews with industry leaders, creating more video content, and expanding our presence across social media. Our goal is to keep you informed wherever—and however—you prefer to consume information.

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If you’re only reading the magazine, you’re missing a significant amount of exclusive content throughout the month. I encourage you to subscribe to our e-newsletter, listen to the Power Hour Podcast, and follow us on social media.

One final note: email providers continue tightening their spam and AI filtering, which means legitimate newsletters sometimes end up in junk folders. If you haven’t been receiving our emails consistently, take a moment to check your spam or junk folder and add EPGAcceleration.com to your safe-sender list. It’s the easiest way to make sure you never miss important industry news.

Thank you for your continued support of Powersports Business. Whether you’ve been reading us for decades or just subscribed recently, we’re committed to delivering more timely, more engaging and more valuable content than ever before.

This is just the beginning.

Brendan Baker
Editor-in-Chief
Powersports Business
bbaker@epgacceleration.com

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Brendan BakerJuly 7, 2026

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