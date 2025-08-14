ATVDealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesVideo

Denago targets next generation with affordable Mudhawk youth ATVs

The StaffAugust 14, 2025

Denago Powersports is continuing its push to bring more young riders into powersports with its latest youth-market ATVs — the Mudhawk 6 and Mudhawk 10 FI. Designed for affordability and accessibility, both models aim to make it easier for families to ride together, with an MSRP starting at $1,199.

The Mudhawk 6 targets riders as young as six years old, offering a 107cc engine and a fully automatic transmission with forward, neutral, and reverse gears. Safety features include a wireless remote shut-off, adjustable throttle limiter, keyed ignition with tether safety lanyard, electric start, and custom brake levers. Suspension is provided by independent front control arms, while stopping power is achieved through rear hydraulic disc brakes.

For older kids and young adults, the Mudhawk 10 FI offers the largest engine in its class, along with a fully automatic transmission (forward and reverse), dual A-arm independent front suspension, adjustable rear monoshock, and front/rear hydraulic disc brakes. It also includes electric start, remote shut-off, keyed ignition, throttle limiter, and front/rear cargo racks.

Denago says the youth ATV segment is critical to the long-term health of the industry, offering an accessible entry point for new riders.

Opportunity in youth ATVs

With many dealers reporting growth in entry-level and youth powersports segments, affordable ATVs like Denago’s Mudhawk 6 and 10 FI present a low-barrier option for first-time buyers, such as:

  • Seasonal Appeal: Popular for holiday and birthday purchases.
  • Family Sales Potential: Often purchased alongside adult ATVs for family riding.
  • Aftermarket & Service Revenue: Protective gear, racks, maintenance packages, and safety accessories add value.
  • Customer Retention: Early riders are more likely to return for larger models as they age.

Stocking youth ATVs can help build long-term customer relationships while driving accessory and service sales.

