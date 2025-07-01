An inside look at how Denago Powersports is building momentum from the ground up

In the rapidly evolving off-road powersports segment, one brand is making a name for itself by combining modern manufacturing, aggressive pricing, and a deep commitment to dealer relationships: Denago Powersports.

A modern office building fronts the Zhejiang Taotao Vehicles factory located in Jinyun County, Zhejiang Province, where Denago’s vehicles are built. (Photos: Denago Powersports)

A premium extension of Zhejiang Taotao Vehicles — much like Lexus is to Toyota — Denago officially entered the U.S. powersports market in July 2023. Less than two years later, the company invited a select group of U.S. dealers and media representatives to China for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the factory where Denago dirt bikes and ATVs are manufactured.

The trip took place from April 17-25 and included dealers from Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, and California, as well as representatives from the media. Key members of the Denago U.S. team were also in attendance, including General Manager David Garibyan, National Sales Director Johnny Hayes, former marketing manager Steve Lawler, and newly appointed marketing manager Kevin Duke.

Built for the future

The group toured Denago’s primary manufacturing facility — an expansive 1.3 million-square-foot plant constructed in 2018. The modern facility houses more than 2,000 skilled workers who collectively produce around 450,000 motorcycles and a similar number of ATVs annually. Unlike many OEMs, Denago builds its own wiring harnesses in-house, a labor-intensive process that underlines the company’s vertically integrated approach to quality control.

In addition to production lines, the factory also serves as a hub for research and development. Visitors saw firsthand how Denago’s American team collaborates with factory engineers to develop vehicles that meet the specific demands of U.S. consumers.

Denago engines are all single-cylinder powerplants, at least just for now. Bigger projects are in the works.

Prototypes and product development

Among the most exciting aspects of the visit was an early look at upcoming products. One standout was an all-new fuel-injected pit bike prototype, set to hit production lines early next year. Another was the prototype Freelander 550, a 4WD utility quad powered by a 550cc 4-valve SOHC engine with high- and low-gearing and shaft drive.

These previews helped illustrate Denago’s intent to not only compete but innovate in the U.S. powersports market — bringing thoughtfully designed, performance-driven machines to market at prices that are below the competition without cutting corners. That’s the mission of this value brand.

Brad Tews and his stepdaughter Raegen Yuncker were part of the dealer contingent to make the trip to China from Ohio. Tews owns East Central Motorsports, a value-brand focused dealership based in Kent, Ohio. We caught up with him recently for a Power Hour podcast, and he reiterated how impressed he was with the factory tour and the engineers who work with Denago from its parent company Tao Holdings.

Affordable off-road fun

ATVs rolling off the well-lit production line.

And speaking of value, Denago’s value proposition is clear: rugged, feature-rich machines that get more families into powersports. Entry-level dirt bikes start at just $699 with the MX model, a kid-friendly 107cc bike equipped with an automatic centrifugal clutch and electric starter. The semi-auto MX1 steps up to larger wheels and a 4-speed transmission for $849, while the MX2 adds a manual 125cc engine and external oil cooler for $1,049. The top-tier MX3 offers 140cc of power for $1,249.

On the ATV side, the Mudhawk 6 starts at $1,099 with a 107cc engine and electric start. The Mudhawk 10 ($1,549) adds a fuel-injected 120cc motor, front and rear racks, and dual A-arm suspension. For the same price, the Trailhawk 10 brings a sportier design. The E-Hawk 6 ($1,499) features a quiet, easy-to-use 1600W electric motor.

Denago is also ramping up its adult ATV offerings. The Mudhawk 200FI ($2,349) and Daytona 250FI sport quad ($2,499) both feature fuel injection and digital displays. Meanwhile, the Freelander 300FI ($4,199) is designed for utility-minded riders, featuring two-up seating and a standard 2,500-pound winch.

Dealer-focused, market-smart

It’s not just the pricing that sets Denago apart, it’s the partnerships. The China trip exemplified Denago’s efforts to connect directly with dealers, gather feedback, and provide a transparent view of how its machines are built. This dealer-first strategy is crucial for establishing credibility in a market where brand trust and post-sales support hold significant weight.

With manufacturing operations in both China and Vietnam, as well as U.S. facilities in Texas and California, Denago is positioning itself to be nimble and responsive to the needs of its expanding dealer network.



“One of the outstanding aspects of Denago’s structure is the importance placed on the partnerships with our dealers,” says Kevin Duke, Denago’s new marketing manager.

“They enjoy healthy margins, excellent parts support, and warranties that cover labor as well as parts. That’s why we’ve passed our 100th-dealer milestone after only two years of operations.” — Kevin Duke

As U.S. powersports dealers seek to diversify their floor plans with affordable, high-quality off-road machines, Denago appears poised to deliver. From dirt bikes for beginners to utility quads for ranchers, the brand’s product line offers an impressive mix of accessibility, performance, and dealer support, backed by a global manufacturing group that’s just getting warmed up.



