MOGO Parts seeks U.S. partner to expand distribution

Canadian aftermarket supplier MOGO Parts announced July 22 that it is seeking a U.S.-based strategic partner or acquirer as it looks to establish domestic distribution and fulfillment operations in the United States ahead of anticipated changes to international tariff policies.

Canadian aftermarket supplier MOGO Parts announced July 22 that it is seeking a U.S.-based strategic partner or acquirer as it looks to establish domestic distribution and fulfillment operations in the United States ahead of anticipated changes to international tariff policies. (Photo: MOGO Parts)

The Toronto-based company, which specializes in replacement parts for Chinese-manufactured powersports vehicles, said the move is intended to reduce cross-border shipping challenges for dealers while positioning the business for potential changes to tariffs affecting imports from Canada and China.

“Our priority has always been ensuring our dealer network has rapid, reliable access to affordable parts,” says Andrew Hepburn, founder and principal of MOGO Parts. “With the current trade environment and evolving tariff landscape between Canada, China and the U.S., establishing a permanent domestic U.S. footprint is the logical next step. Partnering with or selling our assets to a U.S.-based operator will allow our product catalog to flourish domestically without cross-border friction.”

Founded in 2009, MOGO Parts supplies aftermarket replacement components for a wide range of Chinese powersports brands, including Tao Motor, Kayo, Apollo, SSR, Pitster Pro and Coolster. The company says it serves both dealers and retail customers throughout North America and has previously worked with distributors including Western Power Sports (WPS), Kimpex, Gamma and Royal Distributing.

The opportunity

According to MOGO, the company is looking for a distributor, retailer or strategic buyer capable of establishing U.S.-based warehousing and fulfillment. Company officials said such a partnership would provide immediate access to an existing inventory of replacement parts, a dealer e-commerce platform, product catalog data and an established network of dealer and consumer customers.

MOGO said its U.S. expansion strategy is designed to create a domestic supply chain that would help dealers avoid potential delays or added costs associated with future tariff adjustments while improving delivery times.

The company emphasized that its current operations will continue without interruption during the transition, and dealers can continue placing orders through its existing online ordering platform.

The announcement comes as the powersports industry continues to monitor evolving U.S. trade policy and the potential impact of tariffs on imported vehicles, parts and accessories. Dealers and distributors have increasingly sought ways to reduce supply chain risk by expanding domestic inventory and fulfillment capabilities.

MOGO said interested distributors and strategic buyers can contact the company directly (or email Andrew Hepburn at andrew@mogoparts.com) for additional information regarding the opportunity.