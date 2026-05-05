ScorpionEXO switches U.S. distribution from WPS to O’Neal

ScorpionEXO, together with its parent company KIDO Sports, today announced a planned transition in its U.S. distribution strategy, marking the next phase of the brand’s growth in North America. As part of this transition, distribution will move from Western Power Sports (WPS) to O’Neal.

Over the past several years, the brand has significantly expanded its presence in the U.S. market through its partnership with WPS, but will now move to O’Neal starting in the fall of 2026. (Photo: ScorpionEXO/Facebook)

Since its founding in 2003, ScorpionEXO has built a reputation for technical innovation, rider-focused design, and performance-driven products. Over the past several years, the brand has significantly expanded its presence in the U.S. market through its partnership with WPS.

“Our partnership with WPS has been an important part of ScorpionEXO’s growth in the U.S.,” says Ji Young Park, CEO of KIDO Sports. “We value the collaboration we’ve built and appreciate the support over the years.”

WPS has played a big role in helping build the Scorpion brand in the U.S., according to Chris Martinez, director of business development for ScorpionEXO.

“We’ve worked closely together over the years, and there’s a lot of respect for their team and what we’ve accomplished together,” says Martinez. “We’re excited about what’s ahead with O’Neal and looking forward to reaching more riders together.”

That foundation, built dealer by dealer and product by product, positions ScorpionEXO well as it enters this next chapter with O’NEAL.

“Western Power Sports is extremely grateful for the partnership we’ve shared with ScorpionEXO,” adds Anthony Armsby, VP of rider gear at WPS. “We’re proud of what we accomplished together and the role WPS played in helping position the brand for its next chapter. This transition allows both organizations to move forward in a positive direction, and we will continue to support and champion ScorpionEXO’s next steps with O’Neal.”

WPS will continue to support dealers and fulfill product needs through 2026 and into the 2027 spring season, ensuring a smooth and stable transition for the market.

“We’re proud to bring ScorpionEXO into the O’Neal network,” says Frank Kashare, president of O’Neal. “We’ve taken our time finding the right premium street helmet brand for our dealers. ScorpionEXO stood out for its unparalleled commitment to quality, consistency, and its dedication to rider safety and the consumer experience.”

Beginning in fall 2026, O’Neal will take on U.S. distribution of ScorpionEXO products, with a full rollout in 2027 supporting the whole product range. The partnership will include the full line of ScorpionEXO helmets, apparel, and EXOCOM communication systems, according to the press announcement.