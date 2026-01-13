Moose Offroad has entered into a new multi-year partnership with the Liqui Moly Beta Racing team, becoming the official gear supplier for Beta’s factory off-road program.

Beginning this season, all Beta factory off-road riders will compete in Moose Offroad racewear across a wide range of premier off-road series, including GNCC, National Enduro, WORCS, NGPC, WHS, and National Hare & Hound. The partnership brings together two established brands with deep ties to off-road racing and rider-focused product development.

Under the agreement, Moose Offroad will supply the team with high-performance endurance-racing apparel that emphasizes ventilation, mobility, and durability. The gear is intended to help riders manage body temperature and withstand harsh terrain during multi-hour events.

Carlen Gardner, race team director for Liqui Moly Beta Racing, said the partnership supports the continued growth of the factory off-road program.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Moose Offroad as our official gear sponsor for the Factory Beta Off-Road Team,” Gardner shares. “This team has been putting in a tremendous amount of work to grow this program, and Moose Offroad is the right partner to help take it to the next level.”

Moose Offroad brand manager Carl van Niekerk said the partnership aligns with both companies’ long-standing commitment to off-road racing and rider experience.

The Liqui Moly Beta Racing team will make its debut of the new Moose Offroad gear at the upcoming season opener.

Beta USA, Inc. serves as the U.S. distributor for Beta Motorcycles, a family-owned brand that has been manufacturing its motorcycles in Florence, Italy, since 1905. Moose Offroad, founded in 1986, supplies off-road parts and apparel and has a long history of supporting the sport at both the grassroots and professional levels.