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Indian Motorcycle of Racine could soon be looking for a new home

The StaffJuly 8, 2026

The building that houses Indian Motorcycle of Racine and its second-floor bar and restaurant overlooking the showroom floor is on the market, leaving the motorcycle shop’s future in limbo.   

Indian Motorcycle of Racine is located at 522 Sixth St. in Racine, Wisconsin. The property is currently on the market for $995,000. (Photo: Google Maps)

As Heather Asiyanbi of the Racine County Eye reported, the landmark downtown building located at 522 Sixth St. is a 17,648-square-foot, two-story building listed at $995,000. The property was a former supermarket, before the current building owners, Mark and Anthony Porcaro, turned the space into Indian Motorcycle of Racine in 2015.

In 2017, the Porcaros added The Nash, a bar and restaurant on the dealership’s second floor. The project began as a plan for a small mezzanine-level kitchen or small part-time bar to serve the Indian dealership visitors and occasional outdoor events. However, the restaurant project grew to include a complete renovation, new balcony, party room, additional second-floor bathrooms, and total seating for up to 200 people.  

As for the building, it is part of the Historic Sixth Street Business District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was originally built in 1927 as a Studebaker automobile showroom, and features two stories, a quarter-acre lot, and 113 feet of frontage.

Indian Motorcycle of Racine is still in business, and it is unclear how the sale of the building will affect operations and, if the dealership remains open, where the new location will be.

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The StaffJuly 8, 2026

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