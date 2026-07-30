Performance Brokerage Services has promoted two members of its Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division, elevating Juan Pardo to managing partner and Morgan Ross to senior associate.

Juan Pardo assumes the managing partner role after more than 15 years in mergers and acquisitions. Morgan Ross has been promoted to senior associate after more than a decade of experience in operations, strategic planning and client service. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

The leadership changes come as dealership mergers and acquisitions activity continues across the powersports industry, with PBS advising dealers on acquisitions, succession planning and dealership sales throughout North America.

Pardo assumes the managing partner role after more than 15 years in mergers and acquisitions. According to the company, he has worked with powersports dealers on buy-sell transactions, helping owners navigate the complexities of dealership acquisitions and divestitures.

Ross has been promoted to senior associate after more than a decade of experience in operations, strategic planning and client service. The company said her background in real estate and business law supports dealership owners throughout the acquisition and sale process.

The Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division will continue to be led strategically by Senior Partner George Chaconas, who has advised powersports dealerships for more than 30 years. Chaconas will continue supporting the division while mentoring its next generation of leadership.

PBS specializes in dealership buy-sell transactions across the automotive, commercial truck, RV and powersports industries. The company has represented hundreds of Harley-Davidson and powersports dealership transactions as consolidation and succession planning continue to shape the retail landscape.

The promotions position Pardo and Ross to take on expanded leadership responsibilities as the firm continues serving dealers considering acquisitions, sales and ownership transitions.