Piaggio releases 2026 first-half and second-quarter financial results

Piaggio Group on July 28 approved the six-month 2026 first-half financial performance ending June 30, with the Italian-based manufacturer reporting an increase in worldwide vehicle sales for two consecutive quarters.

In the first half of 2026, the Piaggio Group sold a total of 258,700 vehicles worldwide, up from 238,400 in the year-earlier period, an increase of 8.5%. (File photo)

Group consolidated net sales in the first half of 2026 totaled 880.1 million euros ($1 billion), up from 852.5 million euros ($969.64 million) during the same period last year.

Sales performance in the second quarter of 2026 totaled approximately 515.3 million euros ($586.4 million), an increase of about 7% from last year.

The Piaggio Group reported a slight increase in net income for the first half of 2026, taking home 30.4 million euros ($34.6 million), up 1% from the first half of 2025.

Major unit sales

In the first half of 2026, the Piaggio Group sold a total of 258,700 vehicles worldwide, up from 238,400 in the year-earlier period, an increase of 8.5%. In the second quarter, Piaggio sold 150,400 vehicles, an increase of 14.2% from the second quarter of 2025.

Two-wheelers:

During the first six months of 2026, Piaggio sold 185,600 two-wheelers worldwide, up just 0.4% during the same time last year. Two-wheel net sales were reported at 652.8 million euros ($742.8 million) compared to 685 million euros ($779.5 million) during the first half last year, a decrease of 4.7%

The figure includes spares and accessories, on which turnover totaled 74.8 million euros ($85.1 million), a decrease of 3.5% from last year.

On the North American scooter market, the Piaggio Group share was 37.5%,up from 33.9% in the first half of 2025. Piaggio also continued to consolidate its presence on the North American motorcycle market with the Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands.

Dealer takeaway

Piaggio Group continues its solid financial performance through the first half of 2026, with the company’s flagship brand Vespa celebrating its 80th anniversary with a special Vespa Primavera and Vespa GTS 80th edition. But dealers should also be encouraged by the Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands.

For 2026, both Aprilia and Moto Guzzi have added new models and fresh graphics aimed squarely at performance-minded and adventure-touring customers.

Aprilia sales volumes and revenues also rose, a bump partially due to its recent string of motor-racing victories. Aprilia offers a wide range of motorbikes, from the entry-level RS 125 to the flagship Aprilia RSV4, and including the mid-range 457 and 660 models designed for young motorcyclists.

At Moto Guzzi, Piaggio says they are excited for its new factory and the museum in Mandello del Lario that is opening in early September.