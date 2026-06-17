KYMCO USA is marking America’s 250th anniversary with a new retail promotion designed to add value and peace of mind for customers purchasing select powersports vehicles.

The program includes up to 48 months of protection on eligible models, extending coverage beyond the standard factory warranty at no additional cost. Coverage terms and duration vary by model. (Image: KYMCO USA)

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based distributor announced its new Freedom to Explore Sales Event, a limited-time promotion that provides KYMCO Extended Protection on eligible new scooter and ATV purchases through participating dealers nationwide.

According to KYMCO, the promotion celebrates the themes of freedom, independence, and exploration that have defined the American experience for 250 years, while encouraging riders to get out and enjoy the road, trail, or worksite with added ownership confidence.

KYMCO says the promotion is intended to reinforce the company’s focus on quality, value and long-term customer satisfaction while providing dealers with an additional selling tool during the summer retail season.

The offer is available on select new KYMCO scooters and ATVs and runs for a limited time through participating dealerships. Consumers can contact their local KYMCO dealer for details on eligible models and coverage terms.