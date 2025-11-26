Piaggio Group rolls out 2026 models and milestone editions

The Piaggio Group used the EICMA show to showcase its expanded 2026 lineup across Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa and Piaggio, as the manufacturer continues to hold a 10% share of the European two-wheeler market and leads the scooter segment at 18%.

Aprilia and Moto Guzzi arrived in Milan following full-range updates completed in 2025. For 2026, both brands add new models and fresh graphics aimed squarely at performance-minded and adventure-touring customers.

Aprilia

Aprilia introduced two major new models for 2026:

2026 Aprilia SR GT 400

SR GT 400 – A new mid-size GT scooter built for both city use and light adventure. The SR GT 400 features long-travel suspension with a motorcycle-style fork, deeper-tread tires, a class-leading weight-to-power ratio (36 hp, 186 kg/410 lbs), a 5-inch TFT display, keyless ignition, traction control and ABS. An adjustable windscreen and generous underseat storage broaden its commuting and touring appeal.

2026 Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica

RS 457 GP Replica – A special edition of Aprilia’s fast-growing RS 457 platform, now sporting MotoGP-inspired livery and upgraded equipment. The GP Replica adds a quick shifter, high-friction brake pads, a single-seat tail cover, and blacked-out chassis components. The 35 kW twin-cylinder engine, lightweight chassis, and full electronics suite (Ride-by-Wire, Riding Modes, ABS and traction control) carry over from the standard model.

Aprilia also unveiled new Factory-edition graphics for its RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660 and Tuono 660 models. The theme draws on aerodynamic airflow, with sculpted side graphics that mimic wind-tunnel flow markers.

Moto Guzzi

Moto Guzzi continues its brand-wide refresh with new graphics and colors across the lineup.

The V85 range features new colors for the Strada, TT and TT Travel, including Verde Legnano, Rosso Monza, Giallo Wadi, Grigio Yanar Dag and Blu Zefiro.

V7 family : New Sabbia Camo (Stone), Nero Smeraldo and Bianco 1969 (Special), and Rosso Monza (Sport).

: New colors for the Strada, TT and TT Travel, including Verde Legnano, Rosso Monza, Giallo Wadi, Grigio Yanar Dag and Blu Zefiro. Stelvio: New adventure-inspired colors Grigio Climbing and Verde Hiking.

Moto Guzzi says the 2026 colors draw from motorsport heritage, natural landscapes and outdoor gear.

Piaggio

Piaggio is marking the 25th anniversary of the Beverly high-wheel scooter with a special-edition model available with 310 hpe and 400 hpe engines (North America will receive the BV 400 S). The model features a matte Grigio 25th Anniversary finish, smoked flyscreen, black and gold accents, and a dedicated commemorative badge.

Vespa

Vespa celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2026 and previewed a series of updates and special editions.

Primavera and Sprint S models have been redesigned with new five-spoke 12-inch wheels, fresh detailing, updated seats, rear disc brakes and new LCD dashboards. Keyless ignition comes standard on the 125 and 150 models. North America will receive the 50cc and 150cc gas models.

For the anniversary, Vespa introduced Primavera 80th and GTS 80th editions in Verde Pastello with color-matched wheels and trim, plus dedicated “80th” badging.

Vespa also announced an 80th-anniversary celebration in Rome from June 25–28, 2026, expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the brand’s history.

Dealer takeaway

Piaggio Group’s 2026 lineup gives dealers fresh products across every brand segment: sport, adventure, and scooter. Aprilia’s new SR GT 400 enters the growing “adventure scooter” niche with strong specs and should appeal to urban riders wanting crossover capability. The RS 457 GP Replica adds excitement for younger sportbike buyers and keeps Aprilia competitive in Europe’s A2-license performance category.

Overall, Piaggio is supplying a mix of new models, special editions and cosmetic updates, providing dealers with multiple ways to generate floor traffic, highlight brand heritage, and appeal to both new and returning riders.