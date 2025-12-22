Piaggio, Vespa top U.S. scooter market as dealer network expands

Piaggio Group Americas closed out 2025 as the top-selling scooter manufacturer in the U.S., capturing a 39% market share behind continued dealer expansion and strong Vespa brand momentum, according to a December 17 press release.

Vespa introduced Primavera 80th and GTS 80th editions at EICMA in Verde Pastello with color-matched wheels and trim, plus dedicated “80th” badging. (File photos)

The company added more than 25 new scooter franchises during the year — including 11 in the third quarter alone — underscoring Piaggio’s ongoing investment in the U.S. market. One of the newest additions, MotoPlex Fairfield in Connecticut, has already emerged as a strong performer in the highly competitive Northeast region.

“Our growth this year is a testament to the incredible work happening on showroom floors every day. Dealers like MotoPlex Fairfield demonstrate what’s possible when product passion meets exceptional customer engagement. As we continue to strengthen our network, we’re seeing renewed energy from both long-established partners and new franchises alike.” — Michael Angeli, vice president of sales for Piaggio Group Americas.

Vespa remains the cornerstone of Piaggio’s scooter success in the U.S., where the brand has become synonymous with the category over the past eight decades. The company’s broader Piaggio and Vespa lineup spans entry-level 50cc models through highway-capable scooters exceeding 300cc, appealing to both urban commuters and lifestyle-focused riders.

Piaggio executives point to product diversity and Italian design as key drivers of sustained demand. The brand has continued to expand displacement offerings to better serve metropolitan riding needs while maintaining Vespa’s iconic styling and premium positioning.

Looking ahead, Vespa will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2026 with a global event in Rome and a special-edition 80th Anniversary scooter lineup, including Primavera and GTS models. The commemorative series features a heritage-inspired Verde Pastello colorway and exclusive badging, creating limited-edition opportunities for dealers.

Piaggio Group is also preparing to re-enter the U.S. scooter segment under its Aprilia brand in 2026 with the all-new SR GT 400. Positioned as an “adventure scooter,” the SR GT 400 blends urban commuting capability with light off-road versatility, expanding Aprilia’s reach beyond traditional performance motorcycles.