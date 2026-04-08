CFMOTO USA has officially launched its all-new 2026 ZFORCE Z10 and Z10-4 sport side-by-side models, signaling a major step forward in the brand’s performance SxS lineup.

Developed in collaboration between CFMOTO’s U.S. Design & Innovation Group and its global design team, the Z10 platform represents the company’s most aggressive entry yet into the high-performance sport segment. (Photos: CFMOTO USA)

Developed in collaboration between CFMOTO’s U.S. Design & Innovation Group and its global design team, the Z10 platform represents the company’s most aggressive entry yet into the high-performance sport segment.

At the center of the new models is a 998cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 154 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque — the most powerful powertrain CFMOTO has brought to market. The engine is paired with a CVT transmission and selectable drive modes, including 2WD, 4WD and locking 4WD.

The Z10 lineup also introduces FOX Performance Elite Series QSE shocks with in-cab electronic compression adjustment, allowing riders to switch between settings on the fly.

The Z10 lineup also introduces FOX Performance Elite Series QSE shocks with in-cab electronic compression adjustment, allowing riders to switch between settings on the fly. CFMOTO positions the system as a key step in elevating factory-installed suspension performance.

Technology is another focal point, with a 12.3-inch CFMOTO RideSync touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay integration and a backup camera, complemented by a 7-inch driver display. The machines also include electronic power steering with four selectable modes and a 900-watt stator designed to support high accessory loads.

From a chassis standpoint, the Z10 features a fully welded ROPS structure, reinforced mounting points and a high-clearance suspension setup with 17 inches of front and 20 inches of rear wheel travel. The platform rides on 30-inch ITP Terra Hook tires mounted to 14-inch aluminum wheels.

The two-seat ZFORCE Z10 carries a starting MSRP of $19,999, while the four-passenger Z10-4 is priced at $22,999. Both models come standard with a 4,500-pound winch, multiple drive modes, adjustable seating and a combination HDPE and aluminum skid plate system. Units will be offered in Nebula Black and Lava Orange.

The two-seat ZFORCE Z10 carries a starting MSRP of $19,999, while the four-passenger Z10-4 is priced at $22,999.

The Z10-4 variant shares the same powertrain and core architecture but is built on a longer wheelbase to accommodate four passengers, targeting riders looking for performance capability with added capacity.

Availability is expected later in 2026, with initial shipments to dealers anticipated in the late spring to early summer timeframe, followed by broader distribution as production ramps.

The launch comes as CFMOTO continues to expand its U.S. footprint, with more than 700 dealers nationwide and growing investment in domestic design and development. The company said the Z10 platform is intended to raise expectations for factory-equipped performance and help drive continued growth in the competitive sport side-by-side category.

The company said the Z10 platform is intended to raise expectations for factory-equipped performance and help drive continued growth in the competitive sport side-by-side category.

The addition of a high-horsepower, feature-rich sport model provides an opportunity to compete in one of the industry’s fastest-evolving segments, where demand for performance, technology and customization continues to rise.