Honda’s redesigned CRF450 models headline 2027 off-road rollout

Honda recently unveiled a complete overhaul of its 2027 CRF450 Performance models, highlighted by the most comprehensive update to the CRF450R in a decade.

For 2027, Honda is giving the CRF450R its most comprehensive update in more than a decade, including an all-new engine and chassis developed with direct input from HRC teams. (Photo: American Honda)

Developed with direct input from HRC’s factory racing programs, Honda’s new flagship motocrosser, the CRF450R, combines a lighter, more powerful engine with comprehensive chassis and suspension revisions for a more capable race machine.

The announcement spans the brand’s complete dirt bike portfolio. The same improvements to the CRF450R extend to its HRC Works Edition and RX siblings, while the CRF250R, CRF250R HRC Works Edition, and CRF250RX receive targeted updates. Also returning are the CRF450RL and the CRF450X.

“Off-road riding is in Honda’s DNA, and our fully revamped 2027 450 CRF Performance models — developed alongside HRC’s factory racing programs — reflect everything we’ve learned at the highest levels of competition.” — Colin Miller, Manager of Experiential Marketing, American Honda.

CRF450R

For 2027, Honda is giving the CRF450R its most comprehensive update in more than a decade, including an all-new engine and chassis developed with direct input from HRC teams. The result is stronger, more controllable power, enhanced stability, and improved rider connection across a wide range of track conditions.

CRF450R

From its redesigned intake and exhaust systems to its updated frame, suspension and lighter weight, Honda says every aspect of the machine has been carefully engineered to give riders a competitive edge.

MSRP: $10,099

Available: July

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CRF450R HRC Works Edition

Based on the completely redesigned CRF450R platform, the HRC Works Edition delivers gains in power, handling, and overall performance. Featuring exclusive high-end components, specialized settings, and HRC-inspired styling, it is purpose-built for riders seeking the closest possible connection to Honda’s championship-winning race machines.

MSRP: $12,999

Available: October

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CRF450RX

CRF450RX

Honda’s CRF450RX has undergone its most significant evolution since its introduction. The model is completely redesigned from the ground up, with advanced power, handling, and durability. From its all-new engine and chassis to its updated styling and design, it’s purpose-built to meet the demands of today’s cross-country racers, excelling across a wide range of challenging terrain.

MSRP: $10,399

Available: August

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CRF450X

Powered by a potent 450cc liquid-cooled Unicam engine and paired with a wide-ratio six-speed transmission, the CRF450X delivers strong, controllable power across a wide range of terrain. A lightweight twin-spar aluminum frame and premium Showa suspension complete a durable, competition-ready package. Beyond its desert-racing pedigree, the CRF450X remains a comfortable and capable weekend trail bike.

MSRP: $9,999

Available: October

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CRF450RL

CRF450RL

Combining the thrill of high-performance off-road riding with street-legal versatility, the CRF450RL is built for real-world adventure. Sharing the same styling and colors as Honda’s legendary CRF450R motocross platform, it delivers a 450cc engine, precision suspension, and rugged durability — ready to tackle technical forest trails, open desert terrain, or paved connectors.

MSRP: $10,199

Available: October

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Honda is also bringing back seven additional models to the CRF lineup, including the CRF250 range, the CRF300F, CRF125F, CRF110F, and the CRF50F. Visit the Honda Powersports website for full specs and pricing.