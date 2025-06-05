Honda brings back three CRF Trail models for 2026

Over the years, Honda’s CRF-F family of trailbike models has welcomed new riders to the world of dirt-bike riding, and that tradition is set to continue with the announcement that the CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F are returning for the 2026 model year.

Honda’s family of dirt bikes includes the CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F. (Photos: American Honda)

Fun, reliable, affordable, and approachable, these machines open the door to outdoor motorized recreation. Legal in off-road parks across the nation, Honda says they’re a great entry to a lifetime of outdoor adventure.

“Ask any dirt-bike enthusiast how they got their start — even some of the top racers on start lines at major racing events — and there’s a very good chance they’ll say it was on a Honda trail bike,” says Colin Miller, American Honda’s manager of public relations. “We’re extremely proud of that legacy, and with the current family of CRF-F models, it’s sure to continue for years to come. We look forward to introducing more and more riders to the sport, and you never know — today’s CRF-F rider could be tomorrow’s Jett Lawrence or Mikayla Nielsen.”

CRF50F

The CRF50F is the perfect entry-level dirt bike.

The ideal entry-level dirt bike for young riders looking to get their start in off-road adventures, Honda’s CRF50F features a lightweight design, durable build, and low seat height. The reliable, 49cc four-stroke engine provides just the right amount of power for learning and having fun, without being overwhelming, while the quality suspension components deliver easy handling and a smooth, controlled ride. MSRP is $1,899 and is available in July.

CRF110F

The CRF110F’s 109cc four-stroke engine is great for amateurs taking that next step.

The perfect next step for young riders is Honda’s CRF110F. The 109cc four-stroke engine features a smooth, manageable power output that offers plenty of fun, while the low seat height combines with ergonomically friendly controls to inspire new riders. The rugged build and long-lasting components ensure that this popular model is ready for years of adventure, whether it’s on family trail rides or in the backyard. MSRP is $2,799 and is available in October.

CRF125F

The CRF125F can be fun for even the more experienced enthusiasts.

Reliable, accessible, and fun, Honda’s CRF125F is a great choice for riders just starting to appreciate the thrill of off-road adventure, and it’s even a great play bike for some more experienced enthusiasts. Available in both standard and Big Wheel configurations, this versatile model offers dependable power and confidence-inspiring suspension, allowing riders to take on new challenges while enjoying the trails with friends and family. The CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel are off-road legal in all 50 states. MSRP for the CRF125F is $3,599 and $3,999 for the Big Wheel, and both are available in October.