Honda brings back three CRF Trail models for 2026
Over the years, Honda’s CRF-F family of trailbike models has welcomed new riders to the world of dirt-bike riding, and that tradition is set to continue with the announcement that the CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F are returning for the 2026 model year.
Fun, reliable, affordable, and approachable, these machines open the door to outdoor motorized recreation. Legal in off-road parks across the nation, Honda says they’re a great entry to a lifetime of outdoor adventure.
“Ask any dirt-bike enthusiast how they got their start — even some of the top racers on start lines at major racing events — and there’s a very good chance they’ll say it was on a Honda trail bike,” says Colin Miller, American Honda’s manager of public relations. “We’re extremely proud of that legacy, and with the current family of CRF-F models, it’s sure to continue for years to come. We look forward to introducing more and more riders to the sport, and you never know — today’s CRF-F rider could be tomorrow’s Jett Lawrence or Mikayla Nielsen.”
CRF50F
The ideal entry-level dirt bike for young riders looking to get their start in off-road adventures, Honda’s CRF50F features a lightweight design, durable build, and low seat height. The reliable, 49cc four-stroke engine provides just the right amount of power for learning and having fun, without being overwhelming, while the quality suspension components deliver easy handling and a smooth, controlled ride. MSRP is $1,899 and is available in July.
CRF110F
The perfect next step for young riders is Honda’s CRF110F. The 109cc four-stroke engine features a smooth, manageable power output that offers plenty of fun, while the low seat height combines with ergonomically friendly controls to inspire new riders. The rugged build and long-lasting components ensure that this popular model is ready for years of adventure, whether it’s on family trail rides or in the backyard. MSRP is $2,799 and is available in October.
CRF125F
Reliable, accessible, and fun, Honda’s CRF125F is a great choice for riders just starting to appreciate the thrill of off-road adventure, and it’s even a great play bike for some more experienced enthusiasts. Available in both standard and Big Wheel configurations, this versatile model offers dependable power and confidence-inspiring suspension, allowing riders to take on new challenges while enjoying the trails with friends and family. The CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel are off-road legal in all 50 states. MSRP for the CRF125F is $3,599 and $3,999 for the Big Wheel, and both are available in October.
3 Comments
Honda, let’s not forget the bigger bikes, please. Perhaps a breathed-on CRF300L (350-400cc version with svelt Showa components tuned just right). Could we even have XR and XL monikers back? Maybe some nostalgic paint/decal/plastics?
I got my motocross career started back in 1973 on a new Honda XR-75. I rode it in many races for a year. In 1974 I jumped to the 125 class on a brand new Kawasaki KX125. Lime Green with white fenders and a black rubber mud flap on the front fender. It had the rotary valve motor. And it was fast. I called it my Rotary Rocket.
Why can’t Honda make the trail bikes with hand guards, lights front and back, a horn, a tool bag, a quick access air filter, hour meter, and black wheels?
Why is the little 50 still kick start with no EFI or electric start?
Where is the 150 EFI trail bike with full size wheel set for the adult girls to have something. The CRF250 is to much power and to heavy for my wife and 15yr old daughter. But they both feel our CRF125F Big Wheel is to small…
Why not add a gear for each model and adjustable suspension? And why not an oil filter on all the trail bikes?