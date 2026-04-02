Honda expands Ride Red Demo Days program, set to hit 50 dealerships

American Honda recently announced its 2026 Ride Red Demo Days program, where riders can visit Honda dealerships to try out models from six categories, including touring, sport-touring, adventure, dual-sport, cruiser, and sport.

The Honda Ride Red Demo Days is your chance to test a fleet of motorcycles from six categories. (Photo: Honda)



This nationwide initiative brings a dedicated demo fleet to Honda powersports dealerships, giving customers accessible opportunities to test ride a wide range of on-road motorcycles.

This year-round program will visit approximately 50 Honda dealers, beginning April 3-4 at RideNow Peoria in Peoria, Arizona. In addition to test-ride opportunities, many events will include food, family-friendly activities, and giveaways, while allowing attendees to connect with dealership staff and learn more about Honda’s lineup.

Models available for test rides include:

Touring: Gold Wing

Sport Touring: NT1100

Adventure: Africa Twin, Transalp, NX500

Dual Sport: CRF450RL, CRF300L Rally

Cruiser: Rebel 1100, Rebel 300 E-Clutch

Sport & Standard: CBR1000RR, CB1000 Hornet SP, CB750 Hornet, CBR650R E-Clutch, CB650R E-Clutch, CBR500R, CB500R, CB300R

“As any rider knows, the best way to understand a motorcycle is from behind the handlebars,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “With the support of our amazing dealer network, Ride Red Demo Days give customers a convenient, fun, hands-on opportunity to experience the performance, comfort, and technology of Honda’s extensive lineup of two-wheel on-road models in real-world conditions, helping them discover the bike that truly fits their riding style and needs.”

For a full list of tour stops, visit the Events Page on Honda’s consumer website. Please note that additional demo events will be added in the coming weeks.