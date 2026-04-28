Polaris has announced the recipients of its Spring 2026 TRAILS GRANTS, awarding more than $125,000 to 14 off-road and snowmobile organizations across the U.S. and Canada. The latest round of funding comes as the program celebrates its 20th anniversary and surpasses $4 million in total giving since launching in 2006.

Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS invests in nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs that develop, maintain and enhance trail systems so riders can safely access and enjoy them, advance rider safety and education initiatives, and steward projects that help preserve off-road recreation for current and future riders. Fourteen organizations were named Spring 2026 Polaris TRAILS GRANTS recipients. (Image credit: Polaris Inc.)

The TRAILS GRANTS program, awarded twice annually, supports nonprofit organizations and riding clubs focused on developing, maintaining and improving trail systems, advancing rider safety and education, and promoting responsible land stewardship.

“Every great ride starts with someone willing to put in the work,” says CEO Mike Speetzen. “For 20 years, the Polaris TRAILS GRANTS program has supported the volunteers and local riding clubs that are doing the hands-on work of maintaining trails, educating riders, and taking care of the places that make our sport possible.”

Each of the 14 selected organizations will receive up to $10,000 for projects ranging from trail maintenance and bridge repairs to youth safety training and infrastructure improvements.

Among the recipients:

ATV Traction (Pennsylvania) will expand youth ATV safety training with new equipment

Battle Born Offroad Club (Nevada) plans trail maintenance and signage improvements

Crooked Trails ATV Club (Wisconsin) will install updated trail signage

Day Mountain Road Association (Maine) is restoring a multi-use trail to address erosion

Friends of Pathways (Wyoming) will replace a bridge on the Cache Creek Trail

Greenway Snowmobile Club (Minnesota) is supporting a safer trail crossing tied to a bridge project

Johnstown ATV Club (Ontario) will restore and extend a key trail segment

Middle Tennessee OHV (Tennessee) is launching a youth safety initiative

Quad Cities ATV Club (Minnesota) will develop a new trailhead parking area

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club (British Columbia) plans waste management and cleanup efforts

River Valley ATV Club (New Brunswick) will expand trail connections to local businesses

Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club (Minnesota) is reconstructing key bridges

Skedaddle Ridge Trails People (New Brunswick) will repair a damaged bridge crossing

Tooele County Parks and Recreation (Utah) is upgrading trail signage

“Our club is proud and grateful to be selected as a recipient of the Polaris TRAILS GRANT, especially in a year when both the program and our club are celebrating 20 years,” says Joe Kuznia, treasurer, Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s Club. “This grant will allow us to upgrade two bridges on the Butler Grade trail and preserve a connection our riders rely on.”

As the program enters its third decade, Polaris says it will continue supporting locally led projects that improve trail access, promote rider education, and help sustain riding areas. The company also highlighted its broader “Taking Care of Places We Ride” initiative, which includes partnerships with organizations such as the National Forest Foundation.

Applications for the Fall 2026 TRAILS GRANTS cycle are expected to open later this year.