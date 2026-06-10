Polaris celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with custom Ranger giveaway

In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Polaris announced the release of an exclusive, limited-edition 1776 custom Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar, and is inviting consumers to nominate an American hero for a chance to win one of the 1776 custom Rangers and an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville with one guest to accept the prize.

With fewer than 100 1776 Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar produced, Polaris says the vehicle pays homage to the hardworking Americans whose contributions continue to shape our country. (Photo: Polaris)

To enter for a chance to win, powersports enthusiasts can nominate anyone who exemplifies the resilience and determination of the American spirit, with submissions accepted through July 6. With fewer than 100 1776 Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar produced, Polaris says the vehicle pays homage to the hardworking Americans whose contributions continue to shape our country.

“As The American Powersports Co., we’re driven by the determination and pride of the people who build, serve and lead communities across America,” Reid Wilson, President, Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris.

The 1776 model features a custom graphics package paired with factory-engineered accessories including 4200 JBL audio, 50-inch light bar, rear winch and more. The graphics design features exclusive badging, a stealth American theme incorporating subtle stars and stripes, along with refined details such as a rear panel eagle with a “250th Anniversary” callout and a front hood eagle graphic.

For additional details on the giveaway, visit the Polaris Ranger website.