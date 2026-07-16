BRP to contribute 35K as Tread Lightly! reaches Drive 35 campaign milestone

Off-road recreation nonprofit Tread Lightly! is celebrating a major milestone in its Drive 35 campaign after achieving its initial goal of 1,000 Responsible Rider Masterclass course completions.

Tread Lightly! encourages riders, boaters, and snow recreation enthusiasts to participate in the next phase of the campaign by completing one or more free courses. (Photos; Tread Lightly!)

Originally launched to celebrate Tread Lightly!’s 35th anniversary, the Drive 35 campaign encourages riders and outdoor recreation enthusiasts to complete free online Responsible Rider Masterclass courses designed to educate users on how to minimize their impact and help protect trails, waterways and snow recreation areas for future generations.

BRP‘s Responsible Rider Program is also involved in the Drive 35 campaign. For every Responsible Rider Masterclass completion, BRP has committed to donate $35 to Tread Lightly! to advance conservation and sustainable trail use across the country. With 1,000 courses completed, BRP is set to make $35,000 in contributions.

Following the achievement of this initial goal, Tread Lightly! is encouraging riders to continue supporting the cause by completing an additional 1,000 courses for which BRP will continue to donate $35 per course to Tread Lightly!.

Tread Lightly! encourages riders, boaters, and snow recreation enthusiasts to participate in the next phase of the campaign by completing one or more free courses. Register here.