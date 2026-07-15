BRP has been recognized with four 2026 Red Dot Design Awards, highlighted by the prestigious “Best of the Best” distinction for its Sea-Doo Switch Fish pontoon.

BRP has been recognized with four 2026 Red Dot Design Awards, highlighted by the prestigious “Best of the Best” distinction for its Sea-Doo Switch Fish pontoon. (Photo: BRP/Facebook)

The award is the highest honor presented in the internationally recognized Red Dot Design Awards competition and follows BRP’s historic achievement in 2025 when it became the first Canadian company to receive the Red Dot: Design Team of the Year title.

In addition to the Sea-Doo Switch Fish, BRP earned Red Dot Awards for the Can-Am Outlander MAX 6×6, Can-Am Outlander Electric, and Can-Am Defender HD11.

The Red Dot jury praised the Sea-Doo Switch Fish for its modular design, which allows owners to quickly transform the pontoon from a fishing platform into a recreational watercraft using nearly 100 interchangeable seating, storage and accessory components. (Photo: BRP/Sea-Doo)

The Red Dot jury praised the Sea-Doo Switch Fish for its modular design, which allows owners to quickly transform the pontoon from a fishing platform into a recreational watercraft using nearly 100 interchangeable seating, storage and accessory components.

“After having the honor of presenting this year’s ‘Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2026’ title to our successors, I am particularly proud to see our team’s exceptional work continue to shine in the industry,” says Denys Lapointe, BRP’s chief design officer. “These accolades demonstrate the strength of our design vision, and being recognized by our peers internationally is a source of immense pride.”

The Can-Am Outlander MAX 6×6 was recognized for its rugged styling, modular cargo bed and adaptable utility features, while the Can-Am Outlander Electric was honored for combining zero-emissions performance with ergonomic design and distinctive styling. The Can-Am Defender HD11 received recognition for its functional cabin layout, durability and bold exterior design.

The four awards further reinforce BRP’s reputation for industrial design innovation across its powersports and marine product lineup.