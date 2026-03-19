Can-Am transforms Defender into ultimate hunting rig for MeatEater

Can‑Am is setting the bar for side-by-side hunting rigs with the MeatEater Defender, a custom-built Can‑Am Defender HD11 MAX Lonestar designed in collaboration with MeatEater as part of a growing partnership between the two brands.

Can-Am says every detail on its custom-built Defender was driven by how the MeatEater crew actually hunts, travels, and works in the field. (Photos: Can-Am)

A true one-of-one, the UTV is purpose‑built for backcountry hunting and deep-woods exploration. It is a unique machine that blends Can‑Am engineering, S3 Powersports fabrication, and MeatEater’s field-tested expertise to create a one‑of‑a‑kind hunting rig.

Key features

The team at S3 Powersports led the customization of the MeatEater Defender, equipping it with a full suite of Can‑Am accessories purpose‑built for hunting, conservation work, and outdoor exploration.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of all the features is the GoFastCampers V2 Pro Roof Top Tent, which offers off-ground shelter for overnight trips, while the Rotopax jugs store additional fuel and water. The Defender is also wrapped with custom Superior Graphics that feature FirstLite’s Cerca Camo.

From the custom molle panels and rear rack to heavy-duty suspension and bumpers, the S3 Powersports components amplify the Defender’s on-trail capabilities. It also features 35-inch BFG Mud -Terrain KM3 tires and 15-inch KMC Impact Beadlock wheels.

The team at S3 Powersports led the customization of the MeatEater Defender, equipping it with a full suite of Can‑Am accessories purpose‑built for hunting, conservation work, and outdoor exploration.

Can-Am & MeatEater

MeatEater and Can-Am expanded its partnership with Can-Am in Oct.29, 2025. The collaboration builds on a shared commitment to ethical hunting, conservation, and adventure in the outdoors. As part of the deal, Can-Am ATVs and side-by-sides will be featured across MeatEater’s media platforms, including its flagship television show, the “MeatEater” series (now in its 13th season on Sportsman Channel, YouTube, and streaming platforms), as well as the MeatEater Podcast Network and social media channels.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of Can-Am, so it’s pretty cool to see this custom collab MeatEater Defender come together,” says Steven Rinella, founder of MeatEater. “The team at S3 Powersports did an incredible job bringing the build to life. It feels like a physical representation of our partnership and the kind of machine our crew relies on in the field.”

“The MeatEater Defender is all about enjoying the outdoors and showcasing the potential of the Defender platform,” adds Jeremi Doyon-Roch, marketing director at Can-Am Off-Road.

Defender MAX HD11 Lonestar Cab

The MeatEater Defender is built upon the Can-Am Defender MAX Lonestar platform. It features a triple-cylinder Rotax HD11 engine, class-leading suspension, an enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and leather interior.

See the MeatEater Defender in Person

The MeatEater Defender made its official public debut at the Bassmaster Classic, March 13-15, in Knoxville, Tennessee. It will also be on display at: