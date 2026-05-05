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Kawasaki announces its 2027 MULE SX lineup

The StaffMay 5, 2026

Kawasaki is bringing back its MULE SX side-by-side range for the 2027 model year, including five distinct compact workhorse machines that can handle a variety of needs you may face on the job site.

The MULE SX line is available in five configurations, beginning with the standard MULE SX two-wheel-drive model up to the MULE 4X4 XC LE model. (Photo: Kawasaki)

The two-passenger MULE SX takes many of the same styling cues from its larger siblings in the MULE PRO line of side-by-sides, but also fits in the bed of a full-size pickup truck for easy transport.

MULE SX models are all powered by a single-cylinder, 401cc 4-stroke engine and are equipped with a steel cargo bed with a textured floor. This capable work companion also offers a 1,100-lb towing capacity.

The MULE SX line is available in five configurations, starting with the standard MULE SX two-wheel-drive model up to the MULE 4X4 XC LE model. Select four-wheel drive models from the 2027 Kawasaki MULE SX line vehicles are available with digital fuel injection. The MULE SX 4X4 ST includes the same capabilities as the rest of the lineup and is powered by a 401cc 4-stroke carbureted engine.

Kawasaki says the entire MULE SX range will be available this summer.

2027 model variations

MULE SX

Color: Timberline Green, Bright White

MSRP: $7,799

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MULE SX 4X4 ST (Carburetor)

Color: Timberline Green

MSRP: $8,599

MULE SX 4X4

Color: Timberline Green, Bright White

MSRP: $9,199

MULE SX 4X4 XC

Color: Metallic Sierra Blue

MSRP: $9,499

MULE SX 4X4 XC LE

Color: Metallic Onyx Black

MSRP: $10,699

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The StaffMay 5, 2026

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