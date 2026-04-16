Illinois town approves incentive deal for Riverside Powersports expansion
The City Council in Plano, Illinois has approved an economic incentive agreement to support the expansion of Riverside Powersports, paving the way for a new dealership location in the community.
Under the agreement, the Ottawa, Illinois-based dealership will receive a sales tax rebate tied to its planned investment in a facility along Route 34. The business is expected to occupy the former Car Quest building, which will undergo significant renovations as part of the project.
City officials said in a WSPY-News report that the incentive package is contingent on Riverside Powersports meeting key benchmarks, including capital improvements and job creation. The dealership anticipates investing close to $1 million into the property, with upgrades expected to include a new roof, windows, flooring, lighting and parking lot improvements.
The project is also projected to create between 10 and 15 full-time jobs, while increasing commercial activity in the area. The new location will operate as a full-service powersports dealership, offering recreational vehicles, parts and service.
The incentive agreement is structured over a seven-year period. In the first year, the dealership will receive 100% of the generated sales tax revenue as a rebate, with the city’s share increasing incrementally in subsequent years. The total incentive is capped at $250,000 or seven years, whichever comes first.
For powersports dealers, the deal highlights how municipalities continue to leverage tax incentives to attract dealership investment, particularly when projects bring job creation, facility upgrades and long-term retail activity to local markets.