The City Council in Plano, Illinois has approved an economic incentive agreement to support the expansion of Riverside Powersports, paving the way for a new dealership location in the community.

Under the approved City Council agreement, the Ottawa, Illinois-based dealership will receive a sales tax rebate tied to its planned investment in the former Car Quest facility along Route 34 in neighboring Plano. (Photo: Riverside Powersports/Facebook)

Under the agreement, the Ottawa, Illinois-based dealership will receive a sales tax rebate tied to its planned investment in a facility along Route 34. The business is expected to occupy the former Car Quest building, which will undergo significant renovations as part of the project.

City officials said in a WSPY-News report that the incentive package is contingent on Riverside Powersports meeting key benchmarks, including capital improvements and job creation. The dealership anticipates investing close to $1 million into the property, with upgrades expected to include a new roof, windows, flooring, lighting and parking lot improvements.

The project is also projected to create between 10 and 15 full-time jobs and increase commercial activity in the area. (Photo: Riverside Powersports Ottawa/Google Maps)

The project is also projected to create between 10 and 15 full-time jobs, while increasing commercial activity in the area. The new location will operate as a full-service powersports dealership, offering recreational vehicles, parts and service.

The incentive agreement is structured over a seven-year period. In the first year, the dealership will receive 100% of the generated sales tax revenue as a rebate, with the city’s share increasing incrementally in subsequent years. The total incentive is capped at $250,000 or seven years, whichever comes first.

Riverside Powersports, a multiline dealership in Ottawa, Illinois, plans to expand to a second location in Plano with a tax incentive worth up to $250,000 to renovate a building and bring in new business and jobs. (Photo: Google Maps)

For powersports dealers, the deal highlights how municipalities continue to leverage tax incentives to attract dealership investment, particularly when projects bring job creation, facility upgrades and long-term retail activity to local markets.