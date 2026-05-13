Massimo expands HVAC UTV lineup with Sentinel 770 launch

Massimo Group is expanding its push into climate-controlled utility vehicles with the launch of the new Sentinel 770 HVAC UTV, building on momentum from the previously introduced Sentinel 570 HVAC as the company targets approximately $10 million in Sentinel Series revenue in 2026.

Building on the success of the Sentinel 570 HVAC, the new Sentinel 770 HVAC expands Massimo’s sub-$20,000 climate-controlled UTV lineup as dealer orders and fleet interest continue to build. (Photos: Massimo Group)

The company announced May 7 that it has opened pre-orders and begun taking initial dealer orders for the Sentinel 770 HVAC, the latest addition to its growing lineup of fully enclosed, factory-equipped heating and cooling UTVs priced below $20,000.

Massimo first detailed its HVAC-equipped Sentinel strategy during its FY2025 financial report in April, when executives cited strong early dealer demand for the Sentinel 570 HVAC and previewed plans to launch the Sentinel 770 HVAC this spring, followed by a larger Sentinel 1500 model later this year.

Building on momentum from the previously introduced Sentinel 570 HVAC, the company targets approximately $10 million in Sentinel Series revenue in 2026.

At the time, the company said the Sentinel Series represented part of a broader effort to move further upscale with higher-margin, utility-focused vehicles targeting commercial, fleet and all-weather applications.

“The Sentinel 570 HVAC helped validate demand for premium, climate-controlled UTVs at a more accessible price point, and the launch of the Sentinel 770 HVAC gives our dealers another compelling product to serve both consumer and commercial buyers,” said CEO Quenton Petersen in the latest announcement. “Based on current visibility, we expect the Sentinel line to generate approximately $10 million in revenue in 2026.”

Massimo says the Sentinel line addresses what it sees as a pricing gap in the market, where comparable HVAC-equipped UTVs from larger OEMs often retail above $30,000. The company is positioning the Sentinel models as lower-cost alternatives for ranchers, agricultural users, municipalities, property owners and fleet operators seeking year-round usability.

Both the Sentinel 570 HVAC and Sentinel 770 HVAC feature enclosed cabins with integrated heating and air conditioning systems, molded seating, dual touchscreen displays and remote cabin pre-conditioning capability that allows operators to cool the cab before use.

Massimo says the Sentinel HVAC lineup is part of its longer-term strategy to diversify revenue streams and strengthen dealer relationships through higher-value vehicle platforms.

Massimo says the cooling systems can operate using AGM or lithium battery configurations for extended runtime without immediate charging, a feature the company believes will appeal to operators in high-temperature environments and industrial applications.

The Sentinel 770 HVAC is expected to begin deliveries later this month, with Massimo reporting growing dealer commitments and increasing interest from fleet customers evaluating all-weather utility platforms.

The HVAC-equipped Sentinel lineup arrives as Massimo continues navigating a transitional financial year. The company reported FY2025 revenue of $71.8 million, down 34.3% from the prior year, which executives attributed to efforts to rebalance dealer inventory levels and improve channel health. Despite lower sales volume, gross margin improved to 37.5%, up from 29.7% in FY2024, driven by product mix optimization and supply chain efficiencies.

“2025 marked a deliberate transition year in which we prioritized margin expansion, dealer channel health, and operational discipline,” said former CEO David Shan during the company’s earnings release. “While these actions impacted near-term revenue, they have strengthened the foundation of our business.”

Massimo says the Sentinel HVAC lineup is part of its longer-term strategy to diversify revenue streams, strengthen dealer relationships and expand commercial and fleet business opportunities through higher-value vehicle platforms.