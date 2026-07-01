Denago Powersports has begun shipping its new RanchHawk 650FI 4×4 utility side-by-side to select dealerships, marking the latest addition to the company’s growing ORV lineup.

Priced at an MSRP of $9,999, the RanchHawk is aimed at buyers seeking a feature-rich utility vehicle at an entry-level price point. (Photos: Denago Powersports)

Priced at an MSRP of $9,999, the RanchHawk is aimed at buyers seeking a feature-rich utility vehicle at an entry-level price point. The model comes standard with switchable two- and four-wheel drive, locking differentials, electric power steering (EPS), a CVT transmission with high- and low-range gearing, a winch, a trailer hitch, and a tilting cargo bed.

“The strong reaction we received from dealers at AIMExpo for our RanchHawk proved that the market is hungry for a fully featured UTV at a reasonable price,” said Denago Powersports General Manager David Garibyan in a company announcement. “We’re really proud of our engineering team for being able to pack in all the features UTV drivers want while keeping its price affordable.”

The RanchHawk is powered by a fuel-injected 623cc single-cylinder engine producing a claimed 39 horsepower and 43 lb.-ft. of torque. Power is delivered through an automatic CVT transmission with shaft drive.

Among the vehicle’s standout features are a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Among the vehicle’s standout features are a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS mapping, a backup camera and an integrated audio system. A separate 6-inch TFT instrument display provides vehicle information.

The RanchHawk also features fully adjustable remote-reservoir shocks, independent dual A-arm suspension, 13 inches of ground clearance, four-wheel disc brakes, LED lighting, aluminum wheels and a 3,500-pound winch with synthetic rope. Additional standard equipment includes an adjustable windshield, bench seating for up to three occupants, mirrors and a pre-wired trailer hitch.

The RanchHawk offers a 700-pound payload capacity, a 350-pound cargo bed capacity and a 1,550-pound towing capacity.

According to Denago, the RanchHawk offers a 700-pound payload capacity, a 350-pound cargo bed capacity and a 1,550-pound towing capacity.

The RanchHawk 650FI 4×4 is available in six color options: Racer Red, Brave Blue, Knight Black, Mojave Tan, Ghost Gray and Traml Camo. Dealer deliveries are underway now.