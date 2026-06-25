CFMOTO’s $20,000 turbocharged sport UTV checks all the boxes

This article originally appeared in the June issue of Powersports Business.

A typical trip to Las Vegas usually means either committing hours upon hours of your time networking at a trade show, or spending a few days partying with your buddies, ultimately regretting your life decisions on the insufferable plane ride back.

CFMOTO is making a statement within the 64-inch turbo sport class with its newest Z10 release and is directly competing with the Can-Am Maverick X3 DS. (Photos: CFMOTO and PSB staff)

But my latest trip to Vegas went a little differently. After the flight, I drove 90 minutes south from the bright lights of Sin City and into Laughlin, Nevada, where CFMOTO staged its all-new 2026 ZForce Z10 range.

was eager to show off the new Z10s, especially since the original launch date was set for 2025. But the OEM said it delayed the rollout to offer a more updated and optimized machine. This included optimizing the cooling system, moving some production to Monterey, California, and more USMCA-compliant parts, including ITP Terra hooks, and Team Industries clutching. And the result, CFMOTO says, is a much more premium vehicle than the delayed model.

“It is a better machine than it was before. It now surpasses our standards,” said Shane Williams, product manager on the ZForce.

And with that, about 16 media folks and CFMOTO technicians set off in our Z10s, through the vast Nevada desert that hugged the Colorado River.

Comfortability

A key upgrade to the 2026 Z10 was the optimization of the entire cooling system. The intakes are much larger, with more air flowing through the radiator, which has also increased in size. The machines feature twin PWM-controlled fans, with optimized water jacketing and radiator hoses. Airflow also changed, with exhaust heat running under the back cargo instead of through it.

Inside the cockpit was noticeably cooler and, even though it wasn’t a typical Spring Nevada day — about 75 degrees — the cab remained comfortable throughout the five-hour ride. Even my water bottle, stored in the center console, stayed at room temperature (other UTVs have left that same bottle of water near-boiling).

CFMOTO stages its all-new 2026 ZForce Z10 range at the Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin, Nevada.

Cooling wasn’t the only thing affecting cab comfort, as CFMOTO produced an impressive interior. From seats to steering wheel, the ergonomics inside the Z10 had a premium feel, and left enough legroom for taller drivers. The seats were comfortable for long rides and felt stable, while the steering wheel placement was high and suitable for aggressive riding.

Performance

Performance-wise, this thing packs a punch. Upgraded to 154 horsepower and 107-lb-ft. of torque, it features three drive modes: Comfort, Trail, and Sport. Drivetrain configurations include 2WD and 4WD with locking front and rear differentials.

The 998cc turbocharged triple-cylinder engine really moved and got up to 60 mph rather easily. Riders across our group agreed that the ZForce felt it had more power than the claimed 154hp, and you could feel it when driving.



Suspension was another component that stood out. The Fox Performance Elite Series QSE shocks, which offer 17 inches of travel in the front and 20 inches in the rear, had three suspension modes: Soft, Medium, and Hard. I kept my Z10 on Medium suspension for most of my ride, but bumped it to Firm when I picked up speed and encountered steep descents. The Z10 absorbed the hard hits and prevented any bottoming out, and those “oh shoot” moments when you brace for impact were surprisingly smooth.

CFMOTO upgraded its sport side-by-side, the ZForce Z10, for the 2026 model year, and this machine didn’t disapoint. It features 154 horsepower, 998cc turbocharged triple-cylinder engine. But perhaps best of all, the Z10-2 comes in at less than $20,000.

Moreover, suspension — along with ride mode and EPS settings — can be controlled via the steering wheel, making driving adjustments quick and easy.

The three different drive modes were distinct, and the throttle response between Comfort and Sport was noticeable. Also, the EPS featured four different modes: Low, Mid, High, and Auto. I messed around with different settings, but ultimately left it on Auto. The Auto mode felt unique to the ZForce; the group couldn’t recall any other UTV with auto EPS on the market.

Tech/Infotainment

Both infotainment screens inside the ZForce were large and easy to see and use. It featured a 7-inch driver display on top of the steering column, and lets drivers access real-time vehicle data and personalized driver settings. A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen is the vehicle’s main center interface, and also the largest man-machine interaction display in the industry. In comparison, the Polaris and Can-Am feature 10.4- and 10.25-inch screens, respectively.

The controls on the steering wheel are especially convenient when toggling through EPS, suspension, and drive modes, making performance adjustments simple in real time as different driving conditions arise. It’s also equipped with Apple CarPlay, making Maps, Spotify, and other apps easily accessible.

Segment competition

CFMOTO is making a statement within the 64-inch turbo sport class with its newest Z10 release, directly competing with the Can-Am Maverick X3 DS Turbo and Polaris RZR Pro XP.

At $19,999, the Maverick X3 DS Turbo comes in at the same price as the ZForce Z10-2, but with less giddy up at 135 horsepower. While the RZR Pro XP features 181hp, its MSRP is $24,499. Both the RZR and the Maverick are around 400 pounds lighter than the Z10.

All three machines have premium features and, depending on preference, you could argue that all of them perform at a high level. But the Z10 did stand out when factoring in capability, comfort, and price.

Riders across our group agreed that the ZForce felt it had more power than the claimed 154hp, and you could feel it when driving.



During our ride through Laughlin, our fleet of Z10s often came across smaller groups of RZRs and Mavericks cruising by. Everyone in their Can-Am or Polaris was curious about the Z10, and eventually left very impressed after learning about the price tag. One Can-Am driver said he spent around $20,000 on his SxS accessories alone.

Bottom line:

CFMOTO is making a strong push into the off-road segment. It had a huge event rollout in Nice, France, in March, that showcased its latest ATV range: CForce C4, C5, and C6 Pro. Now, with its latest 710 release, the manufacturer is looking to bring value and performance to the sport SxS category.

The Z10 sits at a price — $19,999 for the two-seater and $22,999 for the four-seater — that will instantly grab a customer’s attention, especially to new-time buyers who aren’t willing to drop a fortune. But CFMOTO isn’t merely just trying to lure in customers with a low MSRP. Rather, it’s made a high-quality machine under $20,000 that can contend in the turbo sport class with industry heavyweights like Polaris and Can-Am.

Dealers can certainly use the low MSRP as a selling point — it’s the thing that, while talking about these machines, gets the most attention. But any significant time spent behind the wheel will leave strong impressions, not just from an affordability standpoint but also in terms of capability. Z10s are opening an easier (cheaper) pathway for enthusiasts to get into the turbocharged sport UTV category.

Both the Z10-2 and Z10-4 are expected to hit dealerships in late spring or early summer 2026.