CFMoto USA has officially unveiled its 2026 powersports lineup, bringing a wave of updates across its ATV, side-by-side, and motorcycle offerings. With new models, upgraded features, and broader distribution of in-demand units, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to U.S. dealers as it continues to gain market share.

The updated 450CL-C features the same 449cc engine, cruiser ergonomics, updated finishes, a slipper clutch, ABS, LED lighting, and a Bluetooth TFT display. Ideal for new riders and style-conscious buyers. (Photos: CFMoto USA)

The launch underscores CFMoto’s position as the No. 3 provider of off-road vehicles and motorcycles in the United States, supported by a growing dealer network of more than 700 locations nationwide. Founded in 1989 as an engine manufacturer, CFMoto has grown into a global powersports company producing ATVs, side-by-sides, scooters, and motorcycles.

Off-Road highlights

For 2026, CFMoto has placed a strong emphasis on expanding availability and enhancing the ownership experience across its utility and sport side-by-side lines.

The UFORCE U10 Pro Highland starts at $24,949 for the camo version (plus freight and setup). The Highland blends premium comfort with work-ready performance. Features include a sealed, climate-controlled cab and a 1,000-lb. electric cargo box, 8-inch RideSync touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, and push-button shifting.

UFORCE utility lineup : Distribution of the UFORCE U10 Pro Highland and U10 XL Pro Highland, which debuted in mid-2025, will be expanded across the dealer network. The UFORCE U10 Pro and U10 XL Pro models also see broader availability. Meanwhile, the UFORCE 800 XL arrives in new colorways, offering a greater reach into dealer showrooms.



: Distribution of the UFORCE U10 Pro Highland and U10 XL Pro Highland, which debuted in mid-2025, will be expanded across the dealer network. The UFORCE U10 Pro and U10 XL Pro models also see broader availability. Meanwhile, the UFORCE 800 XL arrives in new colorways, offering a greater reach into dealer showrooms. ZFORCE sport side-by-sides : Updated interiors across the ZFORCE line deliver improved rider comfort and functionality, strengthening the appeal of these trail and sport-focused models.



: Updated interiors across the ZFORCE line deliver improved rider comfort and functionality, strengthening the appeal of these trail and sport-focused models. Camo option: Both CFORCE and UFORCE models now feature an updated TrueTimber Kanati camouflage colorway, aimed squarely at outdoor and utility buyers.

Motorcycle highlights

The Ibex 450 adventure bike and 675SS sport model are now available across a wider dealer network.

On the street side, CFMoto is keeping momentum with a blend of new models and strategic updates:

New launches : The 675NK enters the middleweight naked sport category, while the CFX-5E makes its debut as a new entry in the electric motorcycle segment.

: The enters the middleweight naked sport category, while the makes its debut as a new entry in the electric motorcycle segment. Model updates : Popular bikes, in cluding the 450SS, 450CL-C, and Papio SS, receive upgrades for the new model year.

cluding the 450SS, 450CL-C, and Papio SS, receive upgrades for the new model year. Expanded distribution: The Ibex 450 adventure bike and 675SS sport model gain increased availability across the dealer network.

2026 Off-Road lineup

CFORCE ATVs : 400, 500, 600, 600 Touring, 800 Touring, 1000 Touring, 1000 Overland

: 400, 500, 600, 600 Touring, 800 Touring, 1000 Touring, 1000 Overland ZFORCE Sport SxS : 800 Trail, 950 Trail, 950 Sport, 950 Sport-4

: 800 Trail, 950 Trail, 950 Sport, 950 Sport-4 UFORCE Utility SxS: 600, 800 XL, 1000, 1000 XL, U10 Pro, U10 Pro Highland, U10 XL Pro, U10 XL Pro Highland

UFORCE U10 Pro Highland – Starting at $24,499 MSRP ($24,949 camo, plus freight and setup), the Highland blends premium comfort with work-ready performance. Its 998cc triple-cylinder engine delivers 88 hp and 2,500+ lbs. towing capacity. Features include a sealed, climate-controlled cab, 1,000-lb. electric cargo box, 8-inch RideSync touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, push-button shifting, WORK/NORMAL drive modes, full audio package, and 29-inch CST tires on alloy wheels. Available colors: Bordeaux Red, Nebula Black, and TrueTimber Kanati.

Updated street models

The Papio SS is equipped with a 126cc EFI engine and a six-speed transmission. For 2026, the model features updated ergonomics and graphics. The new colorways are Clay Yellow and Nebula White.

CFMoto’s street lineup sees key updates aimed toward performance, technology, and rider confidence:

450SS – $5,699 MSRP plus freight/setup. The 449cc parallel twin engine delivers 51 hp, featuring a slipper clutch, Brembo M40 braking, Bosch ABS, traction control, a 5-inch TFT RideSync display, reverse shift, and full LED lighting.

450CL-C – Same 449cc engine with cruiser ergonomics, updated finishes, slipper clutch, ABS, LED lighting, and Bluetooth TFT display. Ideal for new riders and style-conscious buyers.

Papio SS – 126cc EFI engine, 6-speed transmission, updated ergonomics and graphics, full LED lighting. Lightweight and approachable, it serves as an entry-level bike or a playful second ride.

New street models

CFMoto’s new 675NK is a 675cc triple-cylinder naked sportbike with responsive handling, advanced rider aids, full LED lighting, and a modern digital display. Balanced for backroads and city riding alike, according to the company.

CFMoto also introduces two all-new street motorcycles for 2026:

675NK – A 675cc triple-cylinder naked sportbike with responsive handling, advanced rider aids, full LED lighting, and modern digital display. Balanced for backroads and city riding alike.

CFX-5E – An electric motorcycle offering instant torque, smooth delivery, full LED lighting, and digital connectivity. Designed for zero-emissions riding without sacrificing performance or style.

Dealer takeaway

With its 2026 lineup, CFMoto continues to deliver feature-rich vehicles at competitive price points, providing dealers with strong retail stories across both work and recreational segments. The brand’s strategy of offering robust standard features is designed to strengthen showroom appeal and build consumer confidence.

Pricing and specifications

Model Type Engine / Key Specs HP Key Features MSRP* CFORCE 1000 Overland ATV 999cc 3-cyl, 12-valve DOHC 88 4WD, 1,000-lb. cargo bed, multi-link suspension, digital display $11,799 CFORCE 1000 Touring ATV 999cc 3-cyl 88 Touring comfort, independent suspension, digital display $10,499 CFORCE 800 Touring ATV 799cc 3-cyl TBD Comfort & work-focused, standard tech TBD CFORCE 600 ATV 580cc 2-cyl TBD Mid-size utility ATV, versatile $8,149 CFORCE 500 ATV 493cc 2-cyl TBD Entry-to-mid-size utility TBD CFORCE 400 ATV 376cc 1-cyl TBD Compact utility & trail riding TBD ZFORCE 950 Trail SxS Sport 951cc 3-cyl TBD Sport suspension, off-road capable TBD ZFORCE 950 Sport SxS Sport 951cc 3-cyl TBD Aggressive sport handling TBD ZFORCE 950 Sport-4 SxS Sport 951cc 3-cyl TBD Four-seat, premium off-road $22,999+ (dealer) ZFORCE 800 Trail SxS Sport 799cc 3-cyl TBD Trail-focused, agile handling TBD UFORCE 1000 XL SxS Utility 998cc 3-cyl 88 Heavy-duty cargo, power steering $14,449 UFORCE 1000 SxS Utility 998cc 3-cyl 88 Standard utility, 2WD/4WD TBD UFORCE 800 XL SxS Utility 799cc 3-cyl TBD Expanded colorways, power steering $13,949 UFORCE 600 SxS Utility 580cc 2-cyl TBD Compact utility, 2WD/4WD TBD UFORCE U10 Pro SxS Utility 998cc 3-cyl 88 Premium cab, RideSync™, HVAC $17,949 UFORCE U10 Pro Highland SxS Utility 998cc 3-cyl 88 Sealed cab, 1,000-lb. cargo, Apple CarPlay™, HVAC $24,499 ($24,949 camo) UFORCE U10 XL Pro SxS Utility 998cc 3-cyl 88 Extended XL cab & bed TBD UFORCE U10 XL Pro Highland SxS Utility 998cc 3-cyl 88 Premium XL Highland variant TBD 450SS Motorcycle 449cc parallel twin 51 TFT display, Brembo® front brake, ABS, traction control, reverse shift $5,699 450CL-C Motorcycle 449cc parallel twin 51 Cruiser styling, TFT display, ABS $5,799 Papio SS Motorcycle 126cc EFI, 6-speed TBD Mini-moto, LED lighting, lightweight $3,299 675NK Motorcycle 675cc triple TBD Naked sport, rider aids, LED lighting $7,499 CFX-5E Electric Motorcycle Electric motor, instant torque TBD Zero emissions, compact, connected display TBD

*MSRPs listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices; freight and setup not included.