CFMOTOLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop Stories

CFMoto reveals 2026 model lineup with expanded distribution, and feature updates

The StaffSeptember 3, 2025

CFMoto USA has officially unveiled its 2026 powersports lineup, bringing a wave of updates across its ATV, side-by-side, and motorcycle offerings. With new models, upgraded features, and broader distribution of in-demand units, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to U.S. dealers as it continues to gain market share.

The updated 450CL-C features the same 449cc engine, cruiser ergonomics, updated finishes, a slipper clutch, ABS, LED lighting, and a Bluetooth TFT display. Ideal for new riders and style-conscious buyers. (Photos: CFMoto USA)

The launch underscores CFMoto’s position as the No. 3 provider of off-road vehicles and motorcycles in the United States, supported by a growing dealer network of more than 700 locations nationwide. Founded in 1989 as an engine manufacturer, CFMoto has grown into a global powersports company producing ATVs, side-by-sides, scooters, and motorcycles.

Off-Road highlights

For 2026, CFMoto has placed a strong emphasis on expanding availability and enhancing the ownership experience across its utility and sport side-by-side lines.

The UFORCE U10 Pro Highland starts at $24,949 for the camo version (plus freight and setup). The Highland blends premium comfort with work-ready performance. Features include a sealed, climate-controlled cab and a 1,000-lb. electric cargo box, 8-inch RideSync touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, and push-button shifting.
  • UFORCE utility lineup: Distribution of the UFORCE U10 Pro Highland and U10 XL Pro Highland, which debuted in mid-2025, will be expanded across the dealer network. The UFORCE U10 Pro and U10 XL Pro models also see broader availability. Meanwhile, the UFORCE 800 XL arrives in new colorways, offering a greater reach into dealer showrooms.
  • ZFORCE sport side-by-sides: Updated interiors across the ZFORCE line deliver improved rider comfort and functionality, strengthening the appeal of these trail and sport-focused models.
  • Camo option: Both CFORCE and UFORCE models now feature an updated TrueTimber Kanati camouflage colorway, aimed squarely at outdoor and utility buyers.

Motorcycle highlights

The Ibex 450 adventure bike and 675SS sport model are now available across a wider dealer network.

On the street side, CFMoto is keeping momentum with a blend of new models and strategic updates:

  • New launches: The 675NK enters the middleweight naked sport category, while the CFX-5E makes its debut as a new entry in the electric motorcycle segment.
  • Model updates: Popular bikes, including the 450SS, 450CL-C, and Papio SS, receive upgrades for the new model year.
  • Expanded distribution: The Ibex 450 adventure bike and 675SS sport model gain increased availability across the dealer network.

2026 Off-Road lineup

  • CFORCE ATVs: 400, 500, 600, 600 Touring, 800 Touring, 1000 Touring, 1000 Overland
  • ZFORCE Sport SxS: 800 Trail, 950 Trail, 950 Sport, 950 Sport-4
  • UFORCE Utility SxS: 600, 800 XL, 1000, 1000 XL, U10 Pro, U10 Pro Highland, U10 XL Pro, U10 XL Pro Highland

UFORCE U10 Pro Highland – Starting at $24,499 MSRP ($24,949 camo, plus freight and setup), the Highland blends premium comfort with work-ready performance. Its 998cc triple-cylinder engine delivers 88 hp and 2,500+ lbs. towing capacity. Features include a sealed, climate-controlled cab, 1,000-lb. electric cargo box, 8-inch RideSync touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, push-button shifting, WORK/NORMAL drive modes, full audio package, and 29-inch CST tires on alloy wheels. Available colors: Bordeaux Red, Nebula Black, and TrueTimber Kanati.

Updated street models

The Papio SS is equipped with a 126cc EFI engine and a six-speed transmission. For 2026, the model features updated ergonomics and graphics. The new colorways are Clay Yellow and Nebula White.

CFMoto’s street lineup sees key updates aimed toward performance, technology, and rider confidence:

450SS – $5,699 MSRP plus freight/setup. The 449cc parallel twin engine delivers 51 hp, featuring a slipper clutch, Brembo M40 braking, Bosch ABS, traction control, a 5-inch TFT RideSync display, reverse shift, and full LED lighting.

Related Articles

450CL-C – Same 449cc engine with cruiser ergonomics, updated finishes, slipper clutch, ABS, LED lighting, and Bluetooth TFT display. Ideal for new riders and style-conscious buyers.

Papio SS – 126cc EFI engine, 6-speed transmission, updated ergonomics and graphics, full LED lighting. Lightweight and approachable, it serves as an entry-level bike or a playful second ride.

New street models

CFMoto’s new 675NK is a 675cc triple-cylinder naked sportbike with responsive handling, advanced rider aids, full LED lighting, and a modern digital display. Balanced for backroads and city riding alike, according to the company.

CFMoto also introduces two all-new street motorcycles for 2026:

675NK – A 675cc triple-cylinder naked sportbike with responsive handling, advanced rider aids, full LED lighting, and modern digital display. Balanced for backroads and city riding alike.

CFX-5E – An electric motorcycle offering instant torque, smooth delivery, full LED lighting, and digital connectivity. Designed for zero-emissions riding without sacrificing performance or style.

Dealer takeaway

With its 2026 lineup, CFMoto continues to deliver feature-rich vehicles at competitive price points, providing dealers with strong retail stories across both work and recreational segments. The brand’s strategy of offering robust standard features is designed to strengthen showroom appeal and build consumer confidence.

Pricing and specifications

ModelTypeEngine / Key SpecsHPKey FeaturesMSRP*
CFORCE 1000 OverlandATV999cc 3-cyl, 12-valve DOHC884WD, 1,000-lb. cargo bed, multi-link suspension, digital display$11,799
CFORCE 1000 TouringATV999cc 3-cyl88Touring comfort, independent suspension, digital display$10,499
CFORCE 800 TouringATV799cc 3-cylTBDComfort & work-focused, standard techTBD
CFORCE 600ATV580cc 2-cylTBDMid-size utility ATV, versatile$8,149
CFORCE 500ATV493cc 2-cylTBDEntry-to-mid-size utilityTBD
CFORCE 400ATV376cc 1-cylTBDCompact utility & trail ridingTBD
ZFORCE 950 TrailSxS Sport951cc 3-cylTBDSport suspension, off-road capableTBD
ZFORCE 950 SportSxS Sport951cc 3-cylTBDAggressive sport handlingTBD
ZFORCE 950 Sport-4SxS Sport951cc 3-cylTBDFour-seat, premium off-road$22,999+ (dealer)
ZFORCE 800 TrailSxS Sport799cc 3-cylTBDTrail-focused, agile handlingTBD
UFORCE 1000 XLSxS Utility998cc 3-cyl88Heavy-duty cargo, power steering$14,449
UFORCE 1000SxS Utility998cc 3-cyl88Standard utility, 2WD/4WDTBD
UFORCE 800 XLSxS Utility799cc 3-cylTBDExpanded colorways, power steering$13,949
UFORCE 600SxS Utility580cc 2-cylTBDCompact utility, 2WD/4WDTBD
UFORCE U10 ProSxS Utility998cc 3-cyl88Premium cab, RideSync™, HVAC$17,949
UFORCE U10 Pro HighlandSxS Utility998cc 3-cyl88Sealed cab, 1,000-lb. cargo, Apple CarPlay™, HVAC$24,499 ($24,949 camo)
UFORCE U10 XL ProSxS Utility998cc 3-cyl88Extended XL cab & bedTBD
UFORCE U10 XL Pro HighlandSxS Utility998cc 3-cyl88Premium XL Highland variantTBD
450SSMotorcycle449cc parallel twin51TFT display, Brembo® front brake, ABS, traction control, reverse shift$5,699
450CL-CMotorcycle449cc parallel twin51Cruiser styling, TFT display, ABS$5,799
Papio SSMotorcycle126cc EFI, 6-speedTBDMini-moto, LED lighting, lightweight$3,299
675NKMotorcycle675cc tripleTBDNaked sport, rider aids, LED lighting$7,499
CFX-5EElectric MotorcycleElectric motor, instant torqueTBDZero emissions, compact, connected displayTBD

*MSRPs listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices; freight and setup not included.

Tags
The StaffSeptember 3, 2025

Related Articles

2026 Husqvarna FE 350

Husqvarna reveals 2026 dual-sport lineup

August 28, 2025

CPSC withdraws ROV and UTV rulemakings, shifts focus to real-world hazards

August 21, 2025
KTM 690 Enduro

KTM makes updates to its enduro, supermoto bike lineup

August 19, 2025
Canadian trail network report

Report finds Canada has 142,000 kilometers of powersport trails

August 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.