CFMoto reveals 2026 model lineup with expanded distribution, and feature updates
CFMoto USA has officially unveiled its 2026 powersports lineup, bringing a wave of updates across its ATV, side-by-side, and motorcycle offerings. With new models, upgraded features, and broader distribution of in-demand units, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to U.S. dealers as it continues to gain market share.
The launch underscores CFMoto’s position as the No. 3 provider of off-road vehicles and motorcycles in the United States, supported by a growing dealer network of more than 700 locations nationwide. Founded in 1989 as an engine manufacturer, CFMoto has grown into a global powersports company producing ATVs, side-by-sides, scooters, and motorcycles.
Off-Road highlights
For 2026, CFMoto has placed a strong emphasis on expanding availability and enhancing the ownership experience across its utility and sport side-by-side lines.
- UFORCE utility lineup: Distribution of the UFORCE U10 Pro Highland and U10 XL Pro Highland, which debuted in mid-2025, will be expanded across the dealer network. The UFORCE U10 Pro and U10 XL Pro models also see broader availability. Meanwhile, the UFORCE 800 XL arrives in new colorways, offering a greater reach into dealer showrooms.
- ZFORCE sport side-by-sides: Updated interiors across the ZFORCE line deliver improved rider comfort and functionality, strengthening the appeal of these trail and sport-focused models.
- Camo option: Both CFORCE and UFORCE models now feature an updated TrueTimber Kanati camouflage colorway, aimed squarely at outdoor and utility buyers.
Motorcycle highlights
On the street side, CFMoto is keeping momentum with a blend of new models and strategic updates:
- New launches: The 675NK enters the middleweight naked sport category, while the CFX-5E makes its debut as a new entry in the electric motorcycle segment.
- Model updates: Popular bikes, including the 450SS, 450CL-C, and Papio SS, receive upgrades for the new model year.
- Expanded distribution: The Ibex 450 adventure bike and 675SS sport model gain increased availability across the dealer network.
2026 Off-Road lineup
- CFORCE ATVs: 400, 500, 600, 600 Touring, 800 Touring, 1000 Touring, 1000 Overland
- ZFORCE Sport SxS: 800 Trail, 950 Trail, 950 Sport, 950 Sport-4
- UFORCE Utility SxS: 600, 800 XL, 1000, 1000 XL, U10 Pro, U10 Pro Highland, U10 XL Pro, U10 XL Pro Highland
UFORCE U10 Pro Highland – Starting at $24,499 MSRP ($24,949 camo, plus freight and setup), the Highland blends premium comfort with work-ready performance. Its 998cc triple-cylinder engine delivers 88 hp and 2,500+ lbs. towing capacity. Features include a sealed, climate-controlled cab, 1,000-lb. electric cargo box, 8-inch RideSync touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, push-button shifting, WORK/NORMAL drive modes, full audio package, and 29-inch CST tires on alloy wheels. Available colors: Bordeaux Red, Nebula Black, and TrueTimber Kanati.
Updated street models
CFMoto’s street lineup sees key updates aimed toward performance, technology, and rider confidence:
450SS – $5,699 MSRP plus freight/setup. The 449cc parallel twin engine delivers 51 hp, featuring a slipper clutch, Brembo M40 braking, Bosch ABS, traction control, a 5-inch TFT RideSync display, reverse shift, and full LED lighting.
450CL-C – Same 449cc engine with cruiser ergonomics, updated finishes, slipper clutch, ABS, LED lighting, and Bluetooth TFT display. Ideal for new riders and style-conscious buyers.
Papio SS – 126cc EFI engine, 6-speed transmission, updated ergonomics and graphics, full LED lighting. Lightweight and approachable, it serves as an entry-level bike or a playful second ride.
New street models
CFMoto also introduces two all-new street motorcycles for 2026:
675NK – A 675cc triple-cylinder naked sportbike with responsive handling, advanced rider aids, full LED lighting, and modern digital display. Balanced for backroads and city riding alike.
CFX-5E – An electric motorcycle offering instant torque, smooth delivery, full LED lighting, and digital connectivity. Designed for zero-emissions riding without sacrificing performance or style.
Dealer takeaway
With its 2026 lineup, CFMoto continues to deliver feature-rich vehicles at competitive price points, providing dealers with strong retail stories across both work and recreational segments. The brand’s strategy of offering robust standard features is designed to strengthen showroom appeal and build consumer confidence.
Pricing and specifications
|Model
|Type
|Engine / Key Specs
|HP
|Key Features
|MSRP*
|CFORCE 1000 Overland
|ATV
|999cc 3-cyl, 12-valve DOHC
|88
|4WD, 1,000-lb. cargo bed, multi-link suspension, digital display
|$11,799
|CFORCE 1000 Touring
|ATV
|999cc 3-cyl
|88
|Touring comfort, independent suspension, digital display
|$10,499
|CFORCE 800 Touring
|ATV
|799cc 3-cyl
|TBD
|Comfort & work-focused, standard tech
|TBD
|CFORCE 600
|ATV
|580cc 2-cyl
|TBD
|Mid-size utility ATV, versatile
|$8,149
|CFORCE 500
|ATV
|493cc 2-cyl
|TBD
|Entry-to-mid-size utility
|TBD
|CFORCE 400
|ATV
|376cc 1-cyl
|TBD
|Compact utility & trail riding
|TBD
|ZFORCE 950 Trail
|SxS Sport
|951cc 3-cyl
|TBD
|Sport suspension, off-road capable
|TBD
|ZFORCE 950 Sport
|SxS Sport
|951cc 3-cyl
|TBD
|Aggressive sport handling
|TBD
|ZFORCE 950 Sport-4
|SxS Sport
|951cc 3-cyl
|TBD
|Four-seat, premium off-road
|$22,999+ (dealer)
|ZFORCE 800 Trail
|SxS Sport
|799cc 3-cyl
|TBD
|Trail-focused, agile handling
|TBD
|UFORCE 1000 XL
|SxS Utility
|998cc 3-cyl
|88
|Heavy-duty cargo, power steering
|$14,449
|UFORCE 1000
|SxS Utility
|998cc 3-cyl
|88
|Standard utility, 2WD/4WD
|TBD
|UFORCE 800 XL
|SxS Utility
|799cc 3-cyl
|TBD
|Expanded colorways, power steering
|$13,949
|UFORCE 600
|SxS Utility
|580cc 2-cyl
|TBD
|Compact utility, 2WD/4WD
|TBD
|UFORCE U10 Pro
|SxS Utility
|998cc 3-cyl
|88
|Premium cab, RideSync™, HVAC
|$17,949
|UFORCE U10 Pro Highland
|SxS Utility
|998cc 3-cyl
|88
|Sealed cab, 1,000-lb. cargo, Apple CarPlay™, HVAC
|$24,499 ($24,949 camo)
|UFORCE U10 XL Pro
|SxS Utility
|998cc 3-cyl
|88
|Extended XL cab & bed
|TBD
|UFORCE U10 XL Pro Highland
|SxS Utility
|998cc 3-cyl
|88
|Premium XL Highland variant
|TBD
|450SS
|Motorcycle
|449cc parallel twin
|51
|TFT display, Brembo® front brake, ABS, traction control, reverse shift
|$5,699
|450CL-C
|Motorcycle
|449cc parallel twin
|51
|Cruiser styling, TFT display, ABS
|$5,799
|Papio SS
|Motorcycle
|126cc EFI, 6-speed
|TBD
|Mini-moto, LED lighting, lightweight
|$3,299
|675NK
|Motorcycle
|675cc triple
|TBD
|Naked sport, rider aids, LED lighting
|$7,499
|CFX-5E
|Electric Motorcycle
|Electric motor, instant torque
|TBD
|Zero emissions, compact, connected display
|TBD
*MSRPs listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices; freight and setup not included.