CFMOTO USA has unveiled the new UFORCE U10 Pro Highland and UFORCE U10 XL Pro Highland, an all-weather iteration of the UFORCE U10 Pro platform. Designed with a full cab and HVAC for those who demand performance and reliability, unmatched comfort, advanced features, and high-end tech, the Highland series shows what a utility side-by-side can achieve.

Performance

At the heart of the UFORCE U10 Pro Highland and UFORCE U10 XL Pro Highland lies an 88 hp 998cc three-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT). Engineered for optimal torque and quiet, smooth operation, this powerplant delivers exceptional performance for both work and recreation. Coupled with CFMOTO’s OmniDrive CVT and an electronic push-button shifting system, gear transitions are seamless, while the electronic parking brake provides peace of mind for riders parking on uneven terrain.

Luxury

The Highland models are equipped with a suite of upscale features designed for comfort and usability. The 8-inch CFMOTO RideSync MMI touchscreen provides Apple CarPlay integration, audio controls, advanced diagnostics, and enhanced user controls. New HVAC controls, featuring heating and air conditioning, ensure year-round comfort, whether braving the chill or escaping the heat. Additional premium touches include power windows, a rear sliding window, a power tip-out windshield with automotive-spec, tempered, tinted glass, a standard audio system, and an electric/hydraulic tilting cargo box for superior utility.

The four-door U10 XL Pro Highland starts at $26,999.

With 13 inches of ground clearance and a robust suspension system offering 11 inches of travel, the Highland models handle rough terrains effortlessly. Standard 4,500 lb winch with synthetic rope, Turf Mode, and a 150-amp, high-output charging system add versatility and power for any task. Available Colors: Nebula Black, Bordeaux Red, and TrueTimber Camo.

Key Features:

88 hp 998cc 3-cylinder engine with VVT

OmniDrive CVT with E-Shift

8-inch RideSync MMI touchscreen with Apple CarPlay

HVAC with heating and air conditioning

Power windows and tip-out windshield

Rear sliding window

Electronic parking brake with auto-disengage

4,500 lb winch with synthetic rope

1,000-lb. electric/hydraulic tilting cargo box

Turf Mode for improved maneuverability

Side rearview mirrors

Factory-installed HVAC system

Pricing and Availability:

The two-door U10 Pro Highland will start at $23,999, and the four-door U10 XL Pro Highland starts at $26,999.

The full-cab, HVAC-controlled, Pro Highland series offers as much luxury as a modern pickup truck on the interior, featuring auto spec tempered glass and Apple Car Play.

With a growing network of over 600 dealers across the country, CFMOTO is on the gas with its innovative products that are affordably priced.