Red Dot Corporation, a longtime manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems for heavy-duty vehicles and powersports applications, has appointed Doug Bobay as vice president of global human resources.

Doug Bobay joins the company as Red Dot continues to expand its “REDy For Anything” culture initiative, a companywide effort centered on innovation, accountability, employee engagement and operational excellence. (Photo: Red Dot Corp.)

In his new role, Bobay will oversee human resources strategies for Red Dot’s workforce of approximately 400 employees worldwide. Company officials say he will focus on strengthening employee engagement and reinforcing Red Dot’s RISE values of respect, integrity, service and excellence.

The appointment comes as the employee-owned company broadens its reach into emerging markets, including climate-control systems for recreational vehicles, fixed infrastructure applications such as data centers, and new technologies supporting electric vehicles and autonomous equipment.

“I’m excited to join Red Dot at such an important time in the company’s evolution,” Bobay comments. “The REDy For Anything mindset reflects a strong commitment not only to distributors and partners, but also to employees. It’s been a real joy getting to know this team, and I look forward to helping build a culture where people feel valued, supported and empowered to grow.”

According to the company, Bobay has already led efforts to modernize compensation structures and develop programs aimed at improving attendance and employee development since joining Red Dot in February.

“Doug brings an exceptional combination of people leadership, operational insight and manufacturing expertise to Red Dot,” says CEO John Beering. “As we continue building a culture that empowers our employee-owners and supports expansion and innovation, Doug’s experience and guidance will play a pivotal role in ushering Red Dot into this next chapter.”

Bobay brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience across a variety of industries, including automotive aftermarket products, fuel cell power generation, paper and packaging, specialty chemicals and technology startups. His background also includes leadership roles in safety, quality, production supervision and industrial engineering, giving him extensive experience in manufacturing operations.

Red Dot has supplied climate-control systems for off-road and powersports segments for more than 60 years. (Photo: Offroad Arctic Climate Systems/Red Dot Corp./Facebook)

Red Dot has supplied climate-control systems for off-road, agricultural, military and powersports vehicles for more than 60 years. The company has increasingly focused on thermal management technologies for electric vehicles and other emerging applications as it looks to diversify beyond its traditional markets.