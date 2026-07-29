Harley-Davidson front and center at 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Harley-Davidson will make its presence felt at the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Aug. 7-16, as The Motor Company announced it will host several rider-focused events and debut Deadwood, a new model loosely inspired by the post-war Black Hills, South Dakota.

Harley-Davidson says it will “ride with you” to the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Aug. 7-16 in Sturgis, South Dakota and the surrounding Black Hills region. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

Other Harley highlights during the Sturgis Rally include demo rides, custom motorcycle displays, organized group rides through the Black Hills region, plus music, entertainment and special merchandise.

Harley Headquarters – Sturgis Community Center

Harley’s Sturgis home base will be the Sturgis Community Center on Lazelle Street, where you can demo several models and other parts and accessories.

Sturgis Harley-Davidson Deadwood model will make its public debut at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Outlaw Square – Deadwood

Featuring some of the most scenic motorcycle riding in the world, Harley-Davidson will host a rider’s rest area at Outlaw Square with live music for five days on the Michelin Stage.

Pappy Hoel Campground & Full Throttle Saloon

Pappy Hoel, the official campground of the Harley Owners Group, hosts the Harley-Davidson Membership Hangout and the H-D Garage, where you can go for a haircut, motorcycle pinstriping, or a flash tattoo.

Military, First Responders, and Women’s Day

Harley-Davidson will also support military and first responders at the rally. A group ride will start the day, with the main celebration located on Harley-Davidson Way between Main and Lazelle streets, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harley-Davidson is also hosting Biker Belles Woman’s Day events, including the Biker Belles Morning Ride Sturgis, a guided ride through the Black Hills, plus special events, panel discussions, and the Biker Belles Women’s Bike Show.

Go to Harley-Davidson Sturgis Rally for full rally details and schedules.