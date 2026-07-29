Harley-Davidson front and center at 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Harley-Davidson will make its presence felt at the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Aug. 7-16, as The Motor Company announced it will host several rider-focused events and debut Deadwood, a new model loosely inspired by the post-war Black Hills, South Dakota.
Other Harley highlights during the Sturgis Rally include demo rides, custom motorcycle displays, organized group rides through the Black Hills region, plus music, entertainment and special merchandise.
Harley Headquarters – Sturgis Community Center
Harley’s Sturgis home base will be the Sturgis Community Center on Lazelle Street, where you can demo several models and other parts and accessories.
Outlaw Square – Deadwood
Featuring some of the most scenic motorcycle riding in the world, Harley-Davidson will host a rider’s rest area at Outlaw Square with live music for five days on the Michelin Stage.
Pappy Hoel Campground & Full Throttle Saloon
Pappy Hoel, the official campground of the Harley Owners Group, hosts the Harley-Davidson Membership Hangout and the H-D Garage, where you can go for a haircut, motorcycle pinstriping, or a flash tattoo.
Military, First Responders, and Women’s Day
Harley-Davidson will also support military and first responders at the rally. A group ride will start the day, with the main celebration located on Harley-Davidson Way between Main and Lazelle streets, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harley-Davidson is also hosting Biker Belles Woman’s Day events, including the Biker Belles Morning Ride Sturgis, a guided ride through the Black Hills, plus special events, panel discussions, and the Biker Belles Women’s Bike Show.
Go to Harley-Davidson Sturgis Rally for full rally details and schedules.