Two Pennsylvania Harley stores merge under new ownership

Two longtime Pennsylvania Harley-Davidson dealerships are joining forces under new ownership following the merger of White’s Harley-Davidson and Iron Valley Harley-Davidson into a newly branded operation: White’s Iron Valley Harley-Davidson.

The combined dealership will operate from the former White’s Harley-Davidson location at 1515 E. Cumberland Street in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. (Photo: White’s Harley-Davidson/Google Maps)

The transition also marks a change in ownership, as longtime owners Joe and Donna White move into retirement. The dealership group has been purchased by Tom and Joya Morrissey, along with Alan and Lori Celmer, owners of the Port Clinton Hotel and Celmer Real Estate.

According to the dealership’s press release, the merger combines two operations with longstanding ties to the regional motorcycle community. White’s Harley-Davidson dates back to 1953, while Iron Valley Harley-Davidson has operated since 2003, giving the combined business more than a century of cumulative dealership history.

The new ownership group says White’s Iron Valley Harley-Davidson will continue offering motorcycle sales, service, performance upgrades, accessories and customization services, along with Harley-Davidson apparel and riding gear.

According to the dealership, the merger combines two operations with longstanding ties to the regional motorcycle community. White’s Harley-Davidson dates back to 1953, while Iron Valley Harley-Davidson has operated since 2003. (Photo: White’s Iron Valley Harley-Davidson/Google)

The dealership also noted that existing staff and management teams from both stores are expected to remain in place as part of the transition.

“We look forward to serving our customers, growing this dealership, and building it into one of the best Harley-Davidson dealerships in the state,” the new ownership group said in a statement.

The merger reflects continued consolidation activity within the powersports retail market, as dealership groups look to combine operations, strengthen regional market presence, and improve operational efficiencies while maintaining established customer relationships.