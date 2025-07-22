Sturgis aims to make 85th motorcycle rally the biggest one yet

The countdown is on for the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in the Black Hills area Aug. 1-10, with event organizers and local officials promising this year’s rally to be the most exciting yet.

In 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reported 470,987 vehicles entered Sturgis over ten days, from Aug. 2-11 of last year. (Photo: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally)



“This is going to be the best rally ever,” says Sturgis Mayor Kevin Forrester. “The 85th rally features a slate of new activities, along with some of the best riding in the country. The ride, the roar, the rally — makes Sturgis the ultimate destination for riders from around the world. It’s still a couple of weeks before opening day, and you can already feel and hear the rumble.”

Among the biggest additions is the debut of the first-ever full-line Harley-Davidson dealership in Sturgis. The new Sturgis Harley-Davidson dealership will feature over 300 new and pre-owned motorcycles on site, plus a complete inventory of parts, accessories, and apparel.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame will also make history, with the induction of nine members of the riding community during its annual ceremony on Aug. 6. On Aug. 4, the museum hosts Pearl’s Jam, the first-ever event focused on women riders, named in honor of Pearl Hoel, a rally founder.

The museum also launched its first-ever fundraising raffle, with prizes including Danial James fine art, a high-performance S&S Cycle engine, and more.

The Buffalo Chip Campground will feature a lineup of racing, stunts, and entertainment. New this year are Ultra4 off-road races, flat track and ArenaCross competitions, and a Harley-Davidson bridge jump. The Chip will feature 13 bike shows, daredevil stunts, and concerts.

Local shops on Main Street in Sturgis will be offering exclusive rally-themed products.

“I’ve not seen anything like it,” says Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff. “Inquiries about the 85th started coming in before the 84th even began. It’s become a true bucket-list event for riders around the world.”

The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club expanded the menu of racing events with the addition of two AFT short track races at their facility in Sturgis. This natural setting with seating along the bluffs will give a retro feel and is the first AFT-sanctioned short track event on the site.

Photographer Michael Lichter will be honored with the 2025 Arlen Ness Lifetime Achievement Award during the rally. A special retrospective of his work — spanning 45 years of biker life and culture — will be on display Aug. 1–9 at the Full Throttle Saloon’s new Expo Center Gallery. The exhibit features images of Sturgis from the 1970s through today, along with never-before-seen pieces capturing the spirit of the rally.

Local shops are also stepping up for the 85th. Bandit’s 5 Ball Emporium on Main Street is just one of many offering exclusive rally-themed products, including limited edition art by Danial James, vintage finds, and books by Keith “Bandit” Ball.

“We’ve got some kick-ass art and collectibles riders will only find this year,” says Ball. “The bikers rolling into town are ready for a great time.”