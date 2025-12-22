Sturgis HOF member launches custom-built bike project to help nonprofits

Project Guardian founder Vicki Sanfelipo works on a custom motorcycle. (Photo: Sturgis)

Project Guardians is a custom-built motorcycle initiative that started when 2020 Sturgis Hall of Fame inductee Vicki Sanfelipo won the grand prize at the 2025 Sturgis Museum Raffle. But, instead of keeping the grand prize — a 124 cubic-inch S&S V-Twin Evo valued at $12,500 — Sanfelipo used the engine to launch Project Guardian, a project that will use the V-Twin to begin a bike build that, when finished, will be auctioned off to raise money for Road Guardians — a motorcycle trauma-training organization — and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame.

“This project perfectly embodies the generosity and passion of the motorcycling community,” says Museum Executive Director Heidi Haro. “Project Guardians offers a unique fundraising opportunity, which will go directly to support our exhibits and educational programs. We are incredibly grateful to Vicki for turning her raffle win into an opportunity to benefit two great non-profit organizations.”

Project Guardians, more than a two-person endeavor.

A124 cubic-inch S&S V-Twin Evo valued at $12,500.

Vagabond Chopper’s owner Athena Ransom has enlisted notable builders and companies to be part of the project. Glen Larson of Biker Wolfpack Law has stepped up as the title sponsor of the project and is funding the costs associated with the build. “The biker community is a family. We ride together, support each other, and protect our own. This build reflects that spirit, and I’m proud to be part of it,” he says.

Sanfelipo says she is committed to making the project a success.

“After winning this beautiful motor in the museum’s raffle, I am thrilled to be able make my idea come to life.”

Road Guardians will donate the completed motorcycle to the Sturgis Museum and Hall of Fame. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting in February 2026.

The finished bike is expected to debut at Daytona Beach Bike Week and will appear at several events leading up to Sturgis. The grand prize winner will be announced during a special event on Thursday of the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Every ticket purchased supports both the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Road Guardians.