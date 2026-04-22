Zero Motorcycles names new director to lead global marketing strategy

Zero Motorcycles announced April 13 the appointment of Jarno Middelbosch as senior director of global marketing.

Middelbosch brings more than two decades of international marketing and leadership experience spanning motorcycles, EVs, and premium automotive brands. He began his career in the motorcycle industry, leading marketing for North Europe at Ducati before spending more than seven years at Harley-Davidson.

Jarno Middelbosch began his career in the motorcycle industry, leading marketing for North Europe at Ducati before spending more than seven years at Harley-Davidson. (Photo: Zero Motorcycles)

Middelbosch later served as head of brand at Red Bull, before moving into the electric vehicle sector as director of marketing and communications for Lucid Motors in Europe, where he helped launch the brand in the region. Most recently, Middelbosch was director of marketing Europe for Valvoline.

“I am thrilled to be joining Zero Motorcycles at this exciting time for the brand, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026,” Middelbosch says. “Zero is a true pioneer in electric, two-wheel mobility with a very complete model line-up and a well-established distribution network. I look forward to working with the team to put the Zero brand firmly on the map and driving global demand for its products.”

In his new role, Middelbosch will lead Zero’s global marketing strategy, with a focus on strengthening brand visibility, supporting commercial growth, and accelerating demand across key markets worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jarno to Zero Motorcycles in this new role, where his passion and extensive experience as a rider, combined with his strong background in brand management and marketing strategy, will help elevate our brand to the level of awareness and recognition it deserves after 20 years in business.” — Pierre-Martin Bos, CEO

Middelbosch’s addition to the global marketing team further reflects Zero’s international marketing push. Since October 2025, Zero has been sharpening its focus on First, with the transition of its international headquarters to the Netherlands, and second, the appointment of Backbone Media as its U.S. public relations agency of record.