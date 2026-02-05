Zero caps 2025 with impressive sales surge and dealer expansion

Zero Motorcycles closed out 2025 with strong global momentum, posting significant retail sales growth, expanding its dealer network, and gaining traction with more accessible electric models. (File photos)

Zero Motorcycles closed out 2025 with strong global momentum, posting significant retail sales growth, expanding its dealer network, and gaining traction with more accessible electric models — all signals powersports dealers are watching closely as electrification continues to evolve.

The electric motorcycle manufacturer reported an 89% year-over-year increase in North American retail sales for 2025, along with a 17% gain across Europe and the rest of the world. Growth was driven by steady demand in core markets and the introduction of Zero’s newer, more approachable XB and XE models.

Across its full-size motorcycle lineup, Zero said retail sales increased 28% compared to 2024. The company’s X Line played an outsized role in that performance, accounting for more than 30% of total North American sales and 16% of total sales in EMEA and APAC regions. Designed to lower the barrier to entry for electric motorcycles, the X Line has helped Zero attract new riders while broadening its reach globally.

Dealer expansion was another major contributor to the brand’s 2025 results. Zero increased its North American dealership count by 40% during the year, bringing its total global retail network to more than 250 locations. The company said improving customer access to sales and service remains central to its long-term growth strategy.

Momentum accelerated late in the year, with Zero reporting a 491% increase in North American retail sales in December 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

“2025 was a defining year for Zero Motorcycles,” Pierre-Martin Bos, the company’s CEO, shares. “We expanded our global footprint, grew sales and welcomed more riders into electric mobility than ever before — clear proof that our products and vision continue to resonate worldwide.”

Looking ahead, Zero said it will remain focused on disciplined growth in 2026, continued dealer expansion, and increasing access to electric two-wheel transportation as it positions itself for the next phase of sustainable mobility.