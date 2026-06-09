AIMExpo heading back to where it began for 2027 event

The Motorcycle Industry Council has announced that AIMExpo will return to Orlando, Florida, March 3-5, 2027, bringing North America’s largest powersports trade show back to its original host city.

The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., was the home to the first-ever American International Motorcycle Expo in 2013. (File photo: AIMExpo)

Produced by the MIC, AIMExpo launched in Orlando in 2013 and has since evolved into a business-focused event featuring dealer education, product launches, networking opportunities, and industry-wide collaboration. The announcement follows what organizers described as a successful 2026 show in Anaheim, California.

“Our industry has momentum, and so does AIMExpo,” says Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion. “Anaheim showed what this event has become: a true industry gathering where dealers, OEMs, distributors, aftermarket brands, media, and industry leaders can connect, get business done, and set the tone for the year ahead.”

Kernes says the 2027 event arrives at a pivotal time as the powersports industry navigates rapidly changing markets, technology, and legislation.

Returning features for AIMExpo 2027 include the AIMExpo Industry Party, powered by Turn 14 Distribution; AIMExpo Starting Line, featuring complimentary coffee from Automatic Distributors; the Dealer Tech Zone, powered by Transax Digital Retail; and the Women in Powersports Luncheon, presented by Synchrony. (Photo: AIMExpo)

Returning features for AIMExpo 2027 include the AIMExpo Industry Party, powered by Turn 14 Distribution; AIMExpo Starting Line, featuring complimentary coffee from Automatic Distributors; the Dealer Tech Zone, powered by Transax Digital Retail; and the Women in Powersports Luncheon, presented by Synchrony.

Organizers also plan to expand experiences beyond the convention center. Following the A1 VIP Track Walk held in conjunction with the 2026 Anaheim event, AIMExpo officials say they are developing another VIP Supercross experience tied to Daytona Supercross weekend and Daytona Bike Week.

AIMExpo officials say they are developing another VIP Supercross experience tied to Daytona Supercross weekend and Daytona Bike Week. (Photo: AIMExpo)

Participation is already shaping up to be strong, according to organizers, with major OEMs, distributors, and hundreds of aftermarket companies expected to exhibit.

Additional details regarding registration, exhibitor participation, and educational programming are expected to be announced in the coming months.