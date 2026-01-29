AIMExpo 2026 delivered more than new products and packed aisles. The three-day event served as a pulse check for the global powersports industry, drawing thousands of dealers, manufacturers, aftermarket suppliers and media to Southern California for what many described as one of the show’s strongest years to date.

Held in Anaheim, the Motorcycle Industry Council–owned trade show attracted more than 6,000 industry professionals, including 2,815 dealers, 465 exhibitors and 243 credentialed media, representing 47 U.S. states and 55 countries.

“AIMExpo has become a real barometer for the industry,” says Andre Albert, MIC director of market expansion and events. “The scale, the participation and the conversations this year show how much the show has grown and how much it continues to matter.”

The show kicked off early with a media tour starting at the Piaggio booth. Standing room only.

Dealers spent the show floor evaluating new-model introductions, aftermarket innovations and technology solutions while reconnecting with longtime partners and building new relationships. Educational sessions, networking events, and show-floor conversations focused heavily on inventory management, margin pressure, consumer engagement, and long-term growth strategies.

Mac Johnston, owner of East Central Sports in Rush City, MN, was Denago’s Dealer of the Year. He posed next to the brand’s new UTV, the RanchHawk 650 EFI.

Show highlights included packed exhibit halls, the return of high-profile networking events, Women in Powersports programming, industry celebrations, and the popular A1 VIP Track Walk, which once again blended business with experiential engagement.

Drawing a big line at the Turn 14/Answer booth was Supercross star, Malcolm Stewart, there to sign autographs for his fans before the big A1 event the following night.

For those who attended, a newly released video recap captures the sights, energy, and conversations that defined AIMExpo 2026. For those who could not make the trip, it offers a snapshot of the ideas and connections shaping the next phase of the powersports market.

Moto Morini continued its tradition of handing out boxing title belts to top dealers. Flip My Cycle was named Dealer of the Year.

With Anaheim now in the rearview mirror, attention is already shifting to next year’s event. AIMExpo 2027 is scheduled for March 3–5 in Orlando, Florida, at the Orange County Convention Center, strategically timed just ahead of Daytona Bike Week.

PSB Editor Brendan Baker sat down with MIC’s president, Christy LaCurelle, for a brief interview, which will be released later.

As the industry continues to navigate a changing retail landscape, AIMExpo remains a central meeting place for dealers and brands focused on what comes next.