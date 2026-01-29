AIMExpo 2026 draws global crowd, signals momentum for powersports industry
AIMExpo 2026 delivered more than new products and packed aisles. The three-day event served as a pulse check for the global powersports industry, drawing thousands of dealers, manufacturers, aftermarket suppliers and media to Southern California for what many described as one of the show’s strongest years to date.
Held in Anaheim, the Motorcycle Industry Council–owned trade show attracted more than 6,000 industry professionals, including 2,815 dealers, 465 exhibitors and 243 credentialed media, representing 47 U.S. states and 55 countries.
“AIMExpo has become a real barometer for the industry,” says Andre Albert, MIC director of market expansion and events. “The scale, the participation and the conversations this year show how much the show has grown and how much it continues to matter.”
Dealers spent the show floor evaluating new-model introductions, aftermarket innovations and technology solutions while reconnecting with longtime partners and building new relationships. Educational sessions, networking events, and show-floor conversations focused heavily on inventory management, margin pressure, consumer engagement, and long-term growth strategies.
Show highlights included packed exhibit halls, the return of high-profile networking events, Women in Powersports programming, industry celebrations, and the popular A1 VIP Track Walk, which once again blended business with experiential engagement.
For those who attended, a newly released video recap captures the sights, energy, and conversations that defined AIMExpo 2026. For those who could not make the trip, it offers a snapshot of the ideas and connections shaping the next phase of the powersports market.
With Anaheim now in the rearview mirror, attention is already shifting to next year’s event. AIMExpo 2027 is scheduled for March 3–5 in Orlando, Florida, at the Orange County Convention Center, strategically timed just ahead of Daytona Bike Week.
As the industry continues to navigate a changing retail landscape, AIMExpo remains a central meeting place for dealers and brands focused on what comes next.