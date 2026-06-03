Ducati unveils 10 exclusive bikes to celebrate 100-year history

To celebrate Ducati’s centenary and 100 years of racing accomplishments, the Italian manufacturer is releasing the Collezione 100: an exclusive collection of 10 unique models with race-inspired liveries, capped at 100 production units each.

Ten significant moments in Ducati’s history have inspired 10 unique motorcycles, produced in a numbered series limited to just 100 units each. (Photo: Ducati)

Each model is made unique by a special specification, and a livery inspired by an iconic motorcycle from Ducati’s history. With the leading late-20th-century Italian artist, Ugo Nespolo, signed on for the project, Ducati says the results of the collection are unique, unmistakable, and full of character.

The ten motorcycles in the Collezione 100 include the following:

(Visit the links of each model to see specific specs, liveries, and other standout details.)

Panigale V4 S 100 (750 Imola Desmo – 1972)

The livery of the Panigale V4 S 100 is inspired by the graphics of the bike that won the first edition of the Imola 200 Miles race in 1972.

Panigale V2 S 100 (750 Super Sport Desmo – 1975)

The Panigale V2 S 100 liverly is inspired by the graphics of the 750 Super Sport Desmo ridden by Franco Uncini in the 1975 Italian ​​Championship, which he won.

Streetfighter V4 S 100 (Ducati 900 Sport Desmo Darmah – 1979)

The livery of the Streetfighter V4 S 100 is inspired by the graphics of the 1979 900 Sport Desmo Darmah.

Monster 100 (Monster S4Rs Tricolore – 2008)

The tricolor livery of the Monster 100 is inspired by the graphics of the 2008 Monster S4Rs Tricolor.

XDiavel V4 100 (750 Super Sport “California Hot Rod” – 1977)

The livery of the XDiavel V4 100 is inspired by the graphics of the special 750 Super Sport called the “California Hot Rod,” the bike on which Cook Neilson made Ducati history by winning at Daytona in 1977.

Diavel V4 RS 100 (900 Replica – 1979)

The Diavel V4 RS 100 livery is inspired by the graphics of the 1979 road-going 900 Replica, one of the most iconic motorcycles in Ducati’s history.

Multistrada V4 RS 100 (500 SL Pantah – 1979)

The livery of the Multistrada V4 RS 100 is inspired by the graphics of the 500 SL Pantah from 1979, a year that saw major technical innovations at Ducati aimed at modernizing and updating its motorcycles.

Scrambler 100 (250 Scrambler – 1962)

The livery of the Scrambler 100 is inspired by the graphics of the 1962 250 Scrambler, the first version of the Ducati Scrambler, produced exclusively for the US market.

Hypermotard V2 SP 100 (Ducati 860 “24 Horas de Montjuïc” – 1975)

The livery of the Hypermotard V2 SP 100 is inspired by the 860 “24 Horas de Montjuïc.”

DesertX 100 (Pantah “Ice” – 1981)

The livery of the DesertX 100 is inspired by the graphics of the 1981 Pantah “Ice,” one of the most curious examples of product placement in Ducati’s history.

The next opportunity for the public to see the Collezione 100 in person will be at World Ducati Week, July 3-5.