Ducati’s ultra-lightweight, limited-edition, six-figure superbike already sold out

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Ducati released the race-inspired Superleggera V4 Centenario, a limited-edition, MotoGP-inspired superbike that the manufacturer calls the most extreme and most expensive road-legal motorcycle it has ever built.

The Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario is the first road-legal bike in the world to feature a braking system with carbon-ceramic discs and a fork with carbon fiber sleeves. (Photos: Ducati)

Limited to just 500 numbered pieces, the Superleggera V4 features a fully carbon-fiber chassis. It marks the debut of the first carbon-ceramic braking system and a fork with carbon-fiber stanchions ever fitted to a road-legal motorcycle.

It’s also the first motorcycle to use a fork with carbon fiber sleeves and the first capable of 228 horsepower, which becomes 247hp with the racing exhaust. The wet weight without fuel is just 368 lb. when fitted with the racing kit supplied as standard.

In addition to the 500 Superleggera V4 Centenario bikes, there are 100 Superleggera V4 Centenario Tricolore bikes, which celebrate Ducati racing of the 1980s.

But despite debuting the limited-edition motorcycles in late March, all 600 units are already sold out. Ducati US CEO Jason Chinnock told Yahoo Finance that the company opened pre-sale six months ago, and its order portfolio now exceeds production capacity.

Chinnock added that the market is strong for ultra-lightweight superbikes, regardless of price. The Superleggera V4 Centenario was priced at $165,000, while the Tricolore variant went for $250,000.

The Desmosedici Stradale R 1100 engine, featuring hand-tuned desmodromic valve timing, delivers 228 hp in this model, rising to 247 hp in track configuration.

Superleggera V4 Centenario additional features

The Superleggera V4 Centenario introduces a new engine: the Desmosedici Stradale R 1100, developed specifically for this project. The displacement increases from 998cc to 1,103cc. This modification allows for more torque and more thrust at intermediate revs, without penalizing acceleration.

The electronics of the Superleggera V4 Centenario feature a control suite derived from the Panigale V4 R, recalibrated and enriched with the latest-generation DVO strategies. Ducati says the aim is to offer even more control and allow even non-professionals to experience the riding techniques of MotoGP riders.

Also included are Ducati Traction, Wheelie, and Slide controls, and Ducati Power Launch, which offers more precise management thanks to new algorithms. Cornering ABS now includes the new Engine Brake Control DVO, which introduces the Dynamic Engine Brake function.