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National Powersport Auctions promotes Poston to lead Sacramento operations

The StaffMay 14, 2026

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) announced the promotion of Tristen Poston to general operations manager of its Sacramento facility.

In his new position, Tristen Poston will oversee daily operations at the Sacramento facility, focusing on operational efficiency and dealer and client support. (Photo: NPA)

Poston brings seven years of experience with NPA to the role, having advanced through the company’s operations department since joining the organization. NPA said Poston has been recognized internally for his leadership, operational knowledge and commitment to customer service.

In his new position, Poston will oversee daily operations at the Sacramento facility, focusing on operational efficiency and dealer and client support.

“I’m excited to step into this role and continue working alongside such a strong team,” Poston says. “I look forward to being hands-on and helping our dealers and clients have the best possible experience at NPA Sacramento.”

Regional General Manager Brad Maxon said Poston’s experience and familiarity with the business made him a natural fit for the position.

“Tristen is a great fit for this role,” Maxon says. “His growth within NPA, combined with his dedication to both the team and our customers, makes him the right leader to continue driving success in Sacramento.”

NPA also invited dealers and partners to meet Poston during the next Sacramento Preview Day on June 10, ahead of the facility’s June 11 simulcast auction.

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The StaffMay 14, 2026

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