Turn 14 Powersports names new Western regional sales manager

Turn 14 Powersports has appointed Carson Smith as Western regional sales manager of its Owned Brands, the company announced in a Feb. 26 press release.

Carson Smith is Turn 14 Powersports’ new Western regional sales manager for its Owned Brands. (Photo: Turn 14)

Smith will be responsible for driving sales growth, expanding dealer relationships, and strengthening brand presence across the Western U.S. for Turn 14’s portfolio of owned brands, which includes ProTaper, Kuryakyn, BikeMaster, Twin Power, QuadBoss, Answer Racing, and others.

Smith has more than 20 years of powersports industry experience, with a track record of territory expansion, dealer network development, and revenue growth. Most recently, Smith served as district sales manager at Kimpex USA, where he grew his territory threefold and added more than 30 new dealers.

His career also includes sales and operational leadership roles at Tucker Powersports, along with dealerships Carl’s Cycle Sales and Experience Powersports. Turn 14 says Smith’s understanding of dealer operations and firsthand experience managing parts, service, and sales functions provide him with a unique ability to support dealer partners.

“Carson’s background and proven ability to grow territories make him an excellent addition to our team. His dealership experience and deep understanding of the Western market will be instrumental as we continue to expand the reach of our brands. We’re relying on his leadership to help us strengthen our relationships with dealers and accelerate our growth in this critical region.” — Bob Schuetz, president of Turn 14 Powersports.

Smith’s appointment reflects Turn 14 Powersports’ continued investment in expanding its sales organization and strengthening its commitment to dealer partners throughout North America.

“I am excited to join Turn 14 Powersports and represent such a strong portfolio of respected brands,” says Smith. “I’m going to work closely with dealers across the Western region to help them grow their business and deliver the products that they, and their customers, need.”